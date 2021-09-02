Early Thursday morning, J. Winston Rogers of Frankfort, KY, died in his sleep at the age of 85 years old.

He is survived by his loving companion of 36 years, Georgia Eden Lutcavish; sons, David Winston Rogers (Elaine), Mark Hamilton Rogers, Scott Carlton Rogers and Stephen Todd Rogers and their Mother, Anne Griffith Rogers; grandchildren, Benjamin David Rogers, Amanda Rogers Strunk, Winston Earl Rogers, and Lilly Bonner Rogers; and great-grandchildren, Miller James Strunk and Arlo David Strunk. Extended family includes Christy Brock, Amber Badgett, and Jackson Landrum. 

Rogers Funeral Home will provide visitation on Tuesday, September 7th from 5 to 8 p.m. and a funeral service on Wednesday, September 8th, at noon with visitation preceding at 11 a.m. 

An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com

