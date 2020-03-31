No services for Wm Gary Ping, 71, husband of Lisa Lunceford, are planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Leave condolences at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Ping died Friday.

