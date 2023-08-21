Wm. J. Denton, 79, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023. The loving husband of Rebecca M. Denton, William was born November 20, 1943, to the late Carl and Angela Nieder Denton in Louisville, Kentucky.

A member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Versailles, Kentucky, he was a former firefighter for the City of Louisville and an Ombudsman for the Kentucky Department of Education. William loved serving his community through both his career and personal time as a football official for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association in Louisville and a volunteer for the Pegasus Parade.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription