Douglas W. “Woody” Baldwin, 72, husband of Jeanne Johnson Baldwin, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Born in Frankfort on Feb. 29, 1948, Woody was the son of the late Clyde M. and Clellan Parris Baldwin. A graduate of Frankfort High School, Woody attended Kentucky State University and worked there for many years before retiring as the Director of Facilities Management. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Woody is survived by his wife, Jeanne; sons, Brent Scott Baldwin (Beth) of Nicholasville, Douglas B. “Bart” Baldwin (Stephanie) of Shelbyville, John Burns Barton (Dana) of Frankfort, and Nicholas C. Barton (Megan) of Frankfort; a sister, Betty Lois Feamster (Tom) of Hazard; and a brother, Clyde P. Baldwin (Joey) of Frankfort.
He also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Jake Burton Baldwin, Olivia Suzanne Baldwin, Brooke Ann Baldwin, Hart Woodyard Baldwin, Harrison Barton Baldwin, Kathleen Grace Baldwin, Cameron Tyler Barton, Whitney Ryan Barton, Cole Walker Hampton, Isabella Marie Barton and Braden Nicholas Barton.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David S. Baldwin.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30. Burial will be private.
Pallbearers will be Woody’s grandsons. Honorary bearers will be Ray Baldwin, Tyler Baldwin, Kenny Perry, Bob Mason, Edward Lynch, Joe Schaffer and Bill Crumbaugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), Good Shepherd Catholic Church or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.