Services for Xavier “X” Cochrum, 19, son of Sidney Cochrum and Kim Cochrum, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

