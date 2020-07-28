Yancey Douglas Estes, 77, of Eminence, passed away July 15, 2020, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from his business, Estes Pawn Shop.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Yancey and Grace Estes; and sisters, Nonna Hall and Jo Ann Eversole; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Wright, all of Frankfort.

He is survived by his sons, Richard, Frankfort, Jonathon (Kassity) and Dakota, Henry County; daughter, Angie Wolfe, Versailles; sisters, Sylvia Wright and Sandy (Earl) Downey, Frankfort; and longtime friend, David Mitchell.

Per his request, there were no services.

To plant a tree in memory of Yancey Estes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription