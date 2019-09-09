Yarnell M. Quincy, 62, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church and retired from the Kentucky Department of Disability Determination after 30 years of dedicated service. She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Survivors include her parents, Henry and Sandra Davis; son, Raphael Quincy (Angela); siblings, Tanya Tolliver, Terrell Davis and Tim Davis Sr. (Phyllis); grandchildren, Raevan, DeVon and Xavier Quincy; and a host of other relatives, friends and church family.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday followed by service at noon. Both services will be held at First Baptist Church, 100 Clinton St., Frankfort, Kentucky. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home Inc. in charge of arrangements.