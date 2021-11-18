Yolanda Bradford .jpg

Yolanda Bradford

Yolanda Lynn Bradford, 51, Shelbyville, died November 15, 2021.

Funeral services noon, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Shelby Christian Church with visitation after 10 a.m. Private burial later at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Arrangements by Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences at www.morton-beckley.com.

