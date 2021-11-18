Yolanda Lynn Bradford Nov 18, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Yolanda Bradford Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yolanda Lynn Bradford, 51, Shelbyville, died November 15, 2021.Funeral services noon, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Shelby Christian Church with visitation after 10 a.m. Private burial later at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.Arrangements by Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences at www.morton-beckley.com. 