LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Yonnie Brown, 68, will be 7 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Brown died Thursday, April 7.

To plant a tree in memory of Yonnie Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

