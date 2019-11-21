EDMONTON — Yvonne Stewart, 82, of Edmonton formerly of Versailles passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home.
Born in Frankfort, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Eliza Cotton McDaniel. She was a retired secretary and member of the Presbyterian faith. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Stewart.
She is survived by three children. Eva (Billy) Reeves, of Edmonton, Paul (Linda) Stewart Jr., of Georgetown, and Patricia (Tommy) Stivers, of Lexington; one sister Opal Vance, of Frankfort; and six grandchildren, Sarah Grider, Elizabeth McNulty, Rebecca Turner, Joshua Reeves, Rachel Reeves and Tommy Stivers Jr.
Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son Matthew Stewart and three brothers and five sisters, Arthur (Bud) McDaniel, William McDaniel, Kenneth McDaniel, Marie Perry, Mollie Norton, Frances West, Bulah McDaniel and Juanita McDaniel.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Saturday. Burial will take place on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at noon at the Versailles Cemetery in Versailles.