Za Thomas “Z.T.” Lester, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 3, 2020, at his home in Frankfort, Kentucky, surrounded by his beloved family singing hymns and Christmas carols. Born to Za and Nellie Lester on Sept. 16, 1930, in Mercer County, Kentucky.
Lester is survived by his devoted, loving wife of 69 years, Vivian Romine Lester.
He was the proud father of four sons, Dr. Terry Lester, (Jan), Rev. Jerry Lester, (Bridgette), Tim Lester, (Jennifer), Rev. Todd Lester, (Kelly). He was “Granddaddy Z.T.” to Clay Lester, Dr. Clark Lester, Cary Lester, Brittany Watson, Bethany Lester, Isaiah Lester, Sophie Lester, Anne Katherine Lester; and to three great-grandchildren, Charlie Lester, Adelyn Lester and Scottie Lester-Wilson. He is also survived by two sisters, Hettie Logue, Loretta Baker; sister-in-law, Bonnie Lester; and brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Betty Romine; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Z.T. Lester was a graduate of Cornishville High School, Georgetown College and the University of Kentucky. He had a 40-year distinguished career as an educator, serving as a teacher, supervisor and principal in Washington, Scott, Owen and Garrard County School Systems.
He was Principal at Willisburg High School and Elementary School, Scott County High School and Camp Dick Robinson Elementary School. In addition to his administrative responsibilities, Lester also served as elementary basketball coach, high school choral director and director of numerous student plays, and 4-H Talent Shows.
Music was a life-long passion for Z.T. Lester. As a young man, he played the guitar and sang on local radio in the Pioneer Quartet. He also directed the Rhythmettes, who won the State Fair Gospel Quartet Competition.
He and wife Vivian were an inseparable couple as she served as his accompanist. Lester also directed the Patriots Quartet, which included his sons Terry and Jerry, who were a part of the Ford Philpot Evangelistic team.
The Patriots traveled extensively with Philpot, and sang regularly on The Story, a nationally syndicated TV program.
Church music was the primary focus of Z.T. Lester’s love for music. An ordained Minister of Music, Lester served churches in Mackville, Willisburg, Lexington, Lebanon and Frankfort, Kentucky. For 35 years, he served as Minister of Music at Buck Run Baptist Church in Frankfort, Kentucky.
His church choirs were noted for their outstanding Christmas programs, which included the “Living Christmas Tree.” He directed the Ichthus Singers, a youth and young adult choir, which annually toured throughout the South.
Kentucky Baptist Ministers of Music honored Rev. Lester as a “Musician of Note.” One of his favorite hymns to sing and lead sums up his life and work: “To God Be the Glory.”
Services are being planned for a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. We will update our website when the service time has been decided.
Serving as casketbearers will be Clark Lester, Isaiah Lester, Randy Baker, Tommy Loque, Russ Romine and Cary Lester.
Those wishing to honor his memory may do so with a donation to the “Lester Endowment” at Georgetown College, 400 E. College St., Georgetown, KY 40324-9978 or Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, 495 Duckers Road, Midway, KY 40347.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
