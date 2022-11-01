Zachary Allen Metts pic.jpg

Zachary Allen Metts

Zachary Allen Metts, age 21, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jason Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday. 

Zach was born in Frankfort on April 29, 2001. He worked at Jim Beam Distillery. Zach loved playing video games, hanging out with friends, going on vacation and spending time with his family. He was known for his outgoing personality and heart of gold. 

