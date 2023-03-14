WINTER HAVEN, Fla., — A celebration of life for Zachary Gene Mace, 19, was Sunday in Lakeland, Florida. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account at www.gofundme.com/f/zachary-mace has been set up to go toward his student loans and a scholarship through Polk State College-Aerospace. Mace died March 7.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription