WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Zachary Gene Mace, 19, of Winter Haven passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

He was born April 19, 2003, in Winter Haven and was a lifelong resident of the area. Zach was a private pilot. He was a Polk State College student pursuing his degree in Aerospace Science. He worked for the City of Lakeland as an intern at the Lakeland Linder Airport.

Zachary Gene Mace.jpg

Zachary Gene Mace

