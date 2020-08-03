VERSAILLES — Visitation for Zachary Kirk, 19, will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, Versailles. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Kirk died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Zachary Kirk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

