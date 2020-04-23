Services for Zachary Luttrell, 27, are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Luttrell died Wednesday.
To plant a tree in memory of Zachary Luttrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
