LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Zachary Conner Pike, 20, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com Pike died Saturday.

 
To plant a tree in memory of Zachary Pike as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

