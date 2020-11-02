Private services for Zachary Ray Kendall, 25, husband of Erica Kendall, will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Gathering of family and friends will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Kendall died Friday.

