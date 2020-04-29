Zachary T. Luttrell, age 27, left this world on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on May 31, 1992.
He leaves behind his father, Roger G. Luttrell (Rene); and grandfathers, David Johnson and Charlie Bay. He was also blessed with many aunts, uncles, cousins and many wonderful friends from Peaks Mill Elementary, Franklin County High School, James and the crew at FastTrax, the motocross community and those who enjoyed the skate park.
Zachary had recently returned home to Frankfort from a happy life in Tennessee where he had lived and worked with a family friend Mandy Jo and children.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Johnson; and grandparents, Noel and Eunice Luttrell and Connie Bay.
A private graveside service will be held for family at Peaks Mill Christian Church. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Carrie Ann Drury and Sadie K. Carrier for their loving help during this trying time.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to any organization providing assistance to those suffering from addiction.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
