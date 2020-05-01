Zeke Hellard, age 87, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Private services will be held. The family encourages friends to pay their respects by meeting at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. and drive in the procession to Alton Cemetery. Upon arrival to the cemetery, the family asks that individuals remain in their vehicle.
Mr. Hellard was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on March 14, 1933, to the late Claude Hellard and Laura Alice Carrier Hellard. He was a Brick Mason, the proud owner of Zeke’s Bar, and loved to coon hunt.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie “Doobie” Blankenship (Earl, Jr.), Sandy Barnes (Johnny) and Tammy Tyson (Carl Durham), all of Frankfort; brother, John Hellard, of Frankfort. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Travis Dews, Tiffany Brophy (Darrell), and Magen Reader; and nine great-grandchildren; as well as his furry companion, “Mugs,” whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ruth Hopper Hellard and eleven siblings.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
