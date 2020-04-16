In perhaps the most uncertain times in which any of us have ever lived, or will again, remarkable to me is the certainty of opinions about the COVID-19 crisis and its health and economic impacts.
I write in this space every six months or so about the purpose of a newspaper Opinion page — at least one that has not caved into the hyperpartisanship of the modern age. The State Journal’s Opinion page will be — until its death, as required — a forum for freedom of expression, where every viewpoint is respected, provided the author puts his name to what he writes and plays by a few ground rules of brevity and taste.
If you are so certain of your own opinions that contrary viewpoints are intolerable, this page is likely one you should skip over. My email inbox this week suggests an expectation by some readers that The State Journal should filter letters and guest columns through an ideological lens, determine which will please the complainer and reject all others.
One reader even demanded that we play psychologist and reject a letter, published online earlier in the week, containing a single sentence that, in the reader’s opinion, clearly qualified the writer as a “crackpot.” The letter writer’s insanity apparently was established, in the mind of the complainer, by a comment in support of President Donald Trump.
Within an hour, another reader asked how we possibly could publish letters criticizing the president of the United States in such tenuous times for our nation.
And so it goes in a community that cast half of its votes for Donald Trump and half against him in 2016 — and will again in a few months.
When the COVID-19 crisis passes, there will be fascinating critical analyses of state and federal leaders, what each did right and what each did wrong. History will issue its own report card, and the grades will be a mix of good and bad for every player.
But the First Amendment isn’t suspended in the meantime. No leader — including Andy Beshear and Donald Trump — gets a free pass in the public square.
Opinions are always welcome on this page. Even those that are contrary to mine or yours.
Steve Stewart is publisher of The State Journal. His email address is steve.stewart@state-journal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.