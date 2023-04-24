Ever since the Republican primary for governor shaped up, the big question has been: Can personal wealth buy a GOP nomination for the state’s highest office? Now we ask, can money and misinformation win the May 16 election?

Perhaps. The fabulously funded, falsehood-flaunting campaign of former ambassador Kelly Craft is catching up to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, as evidenced by his paid-TV attacks on her after he spent months as the clear leader in polls — perhaps creating an opening for Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Al Cross

Al Cross

