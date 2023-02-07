Across the nation — and particularly in Arizona and Mississippi — opposition is rising to state legislatures' direct and indirect efforts to exclude themselves from public oversight.

A chorus of newspapers, including The Washington Post, have exposed — if not decried — this groundswell of legislative secrecy.

Amye Bensenhaver

Amye Bensenhaver

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription