Attorney General Daniel Cameron last month issued the second decision in as many weeks determining that the Office of the Governor violated the open records law in partially denying a request submitted by Sean Southard, director of communications for the Republican Party of Kentucky. 

Amye Bensenhaver

The analysis in the decision largely tracks the earlier decision. The Office of the Governor “violated the Act when it denied a request for correspondence between or among 13 named individuals ‘mentioning or related to’ a named individual, where the requester clarified that he only sought messages containing a specific search term.”

