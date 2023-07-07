Just an orange tomcat.
That’s literally all Lionel was, but to so many people in Frankfort, this ordinary, albeit rather zaftig ginger tiger cat was a symbol of love and humor in a time when so many people needed it most.
With the news that New Leash on Life’s dapper mascot (he was famous for donning a special outfit for nearly every holiday or event in the community) had crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday after over a decade of companionship to numerous shop volunteers, customers and neighbors, a chapter of Frankfort’s history came to an end.
“But he was just an orange tomcat,” I can hear people saying. “Why does his passing warrant column inches?” Well, as a cat mom myself, and former human servant to a ginger tomcat not unlike Lionel, I may be a bit biased.
However, that doesn't change just how important this one cat was to this community.
Lionel was more than just your average cat. Appearing at New Leash as a feral kitten in 2012, he soon came to the realization that maybe scrounging for scraps out of garbage cans wasn’t the way to live life. Neutered as part of the Franklin County Humane Society’s Trap, Neuter, Release program (TNR), his signature tipped ear didn’t diminish this boy’s charm.
Seriously. Lionel could rock a bowtie. As Ron Burgundy would say, he was “such a distinguished gentleman!”
He inspired many people who might never have considered donating to the animal shelter to give of their time or money to support the cause. Every year, the shelter held a fundraiser in conjunction with Broadway Clay to raise funds through the sale of handmade cat bowls and every year they would fly off the shelves.
Often, if he wasn’t casually patrolling his stretch of Wilkinson Boulevard and Broadway, he would be sprawled out in a window, on sofas, chairs or even the front counter of New Leash, leaving pale orange “feline confetti” in his wake. He almost always welcomed a gentle scratch behind his ears, and even tolerated the sometimes rambunctious affection of children in the shop, seeking solace in high places when enough was enough.
And, I pity those who never experienced a Lionel “head boop." Cat lovers know. This is the moment when you aren’t paying attention to your furry friend and they will literally shove their head against your arm, hand, face — whatever surface on your person is available to remind you that they need a moment or two of your time to show them love. But not too much, because then you run the risk of activating what many call the “Bitey-Swipe Protocol."
In an example of tolerance that many people could learn from now, I never once saw Lionel act out, bite or swat at a stranger. Instead, he would saunter past them and then quietly survey his domain from whatever comfy perch he created, either solo or with his late buddy, Blondie, who crossed the Rainbow Bridge just a couple of years prior.
Cartoonist Jim Davis, creator of probably the single most famous ginger cat, "Garfield," is quoted as saying, “In my head, the sky is blue, the grass is green, and the cats are orange.” And anyone who has ever known Lionel or any of his fellow citrus-hued kinsmen knows that an orange cat’s affection is unconditional and unending. What they might lack in brain cells they make up for in pure love.
And that is something we can all use in this day and age.
Rest easy, Lionel. May there be treats galore for you and Blondie on the other side.
Anna Latek is a reporter at The State Journal. She can be emailed at anna.latek@state-journal.com. Her cats have yet to come to work with her.
