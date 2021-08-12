I have a habit of over-explaining myself. I’ve come to suspect it has something to do with the four years I spent in New York City for college.
One of the most time-tested ice breaker questions is “where are you from?” It’s a question I find that leads to easy conversation, and it’s also one that someone is prone to ask you when they detect a hint of an accent.
Upon hearing I was from Kentucky — a mix of Woodford and Martin counties, so not one of the big two cities — I often got some variation of the following:
“What was that like?”
Contrary to what many would assume, the motive of this question was less condescension than genuine curiosity. An affluent 18-year-old from California's Bay Area already has a schema for understanding what life in New York or really any other sizable city is like. They’ve been there, or at least some approximation of there, several times already.
Along with this curiosity about Kentucky came an assumption that its representative had arrived at the Ivory Tower to break loose of the chains of slowness, conservatism and smallness.
The mindset was that things happen in places that aren’t Kentucky.
There was good reason to have made that assumption. The numbers are not encouraging for Kentucky.
Kentucky has experienced the highest increase in gross “brain drain” over the last 50 years of any state in the country, according to a 2019 study by the Senate Joint Economic Committee. The study defines gross brain as the share of leavers who are highly educated minus the share of stayers who are highly educated.
The calculus for individuals making this choice to leave is relatively simple. Elsewhere there are more economic opportunities, more young educated people and more spaces to socialize with said young people.
Because this has been true, and very well may continue to be true, the choice to stay or go is often framed as a fight between obligation and opportunity. You can prioritize family or you can prioritize yourself.
You can’t argue that Frankfort has "more opportunity" than, say, Cincinnati or Nashville. Nor could you argue that Kentucky has more opportunities than Texas or New York.
But what if prioritizing yourself were about more than the size or prestige of the company you work for, or the number of bars and coffee shops in which you can mingle with other 20-somethings?
What if it were about impact?
I got some eyebrow raises when I told people I was leaving National Public Radio for The State Journal in Frankfort. Most, understandably, assumed I was leaving to be closer to family or some other noble act of putting obligation over self.
The larger truth is that I wanted to see and feel the positive impact of my work in a community of people I know.
A young person, and really any person, is just going to matter more to a place like Frankfort, Kentucky.
And doing community journalism here is a democratic process that you can touch and feel. You know you’re a part of it not from how many reads a story gets online, or how many times it’s retweeted, but from thoughtful reader mail — of the electronic and snail variety — and the occasional ribbing you get after bumping into a reader downtown.
That’s a small sampling of the joy and fulfillment that comes with living in a place that is both familiar to you and familiar with you.
All of this to say: there are very real and personally edifying reasons for a young person to seek greater opportunity in a big city, but there is an opposite and equal case to be made for the impact you could make on a small town or city not so far from home. Not to mention the impact it could make on you.
It also doesn’t hurt that there’s less you have to explain to the people who make up that home.
