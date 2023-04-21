My wife has informed me that our 5-year-old will be taking part in a graduation ceremony as she transitions from preschool to kindergarten.
This is not the first time I have heard about this kind of thing. Putting small children in a cap and gown and giving them some form of a diploma. I get the concept.
Celebrate the kids, maybe motivate them to keep working hard in school as they go into a world that no longer gives them snacks and naps. On top of all of that, it's adorable.
That said, I still couldn't help but make jokes.
"What did our daughter major in? What kind of electives did she take? Did she rush a sorority, or did she stay a 'gosh darn independent' like her old man?"
My wife rolled her eyes at me and carried on with her life.
As she walked out of the kitchen I said, "I hope they have a good commencement speaker."
My hilarious jokes got me to thinking about the commencements I had attended over the years and the speeches given.
None of them stand out in my memory except for my high school graduation, in which the speaker was Mr. Stephenson, a retiring math teacher, who mentioned me by name in his speech.
He mentioned me, not because I did well in his classes, mind you. On the contrary, I barely passed his algebra 2/trigonometry course. He mentioned me because he appreciated my good nature. Which is a nice compliment, but in all honesty, my demeanor was part of my strategy for getting through high school.
I figured if I was going to struggle academically, I better at least be pleasant to be around in hopes that the instructor might remember me favorably if my passing grade was ever a judgement call on their part.
Back to graduation orators.
It is nothing new for colleges and high schools to seek out accomplished people to speak to their graduates. Academics, politicians, musicians, celebrities all come out and typically receive some kind of honorary doctorate.
Then they proceed to tell the crowd how special the grads are and they tell them things to think about as they go through life with the piece of paper they just paid for in time, effort, an obscene amount of money. Some of that money is probably going to that speaker.
My one question on all of the above is simple ... why not me?
I can get on stage and publicly bloviate with the best of them. I'm doing it right now in writing.
I was thinking about contacting my alma maters and offering my services, but I know how that conversation would go.
They would first ask who I was and if I was sure I had graduated. Then, after reviewing my transcripts, the school representative would break into a fits of hysterical laughter before saying something to the effect of "thanks, but no thanks." Then they would immediately ask me for money. Then it would be my turn to laugh hysterically.
In all seriousness, I have given some semi-serious thought to what I would say to a group of young people about to go into the world.
Putting myself back when I was the one in cap and gown sweating it out during a muggy outdoor graduation ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, in May 2009, the one thing I wish I had known was to give myself some grace when it came to life in general.
In my late teens and early 20s I had set out firm objectives on who I was going to be and where I was going to be by the time I turned 30.
Adorable, right?
I have achieved some of my goals but, as it does with most people, life hit me hard and knocked me off the path that I wanted to be on.
As a result, I spent a lot of time — too much time — lamenting the fact that I had come up short. I would rip into myself for mistakes I made, whether they were actually my fault or not. On a couple of occasions I almost let the setbacks define me.
I wish I could have come to the conclusion earlier that not only is there is no one path to success and happiness, but that there is no one definition for what success and happiness is.
On top of all that, it is OK to move forward without having a clear definition of all of the above. Sometimes moving forward is just good enough.
So yeah. I'd tell graduates something like that.
And if I am giving that speech outdoors in Mobile, Alabama, I will deliver it quickly and efficiently so we can all get out of the humidity.
Ben Mackin is a reporter at The State Journal. He can be emailed at ben.mackin@state-journal.com
