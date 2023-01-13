On Jan. 6 I became re-acquainted with my 15-year-old self while I stood at the foot of a stage in north Lexington and took around 100 decibels of live rock and roll to my face over the course of four hours.
It was amazing in a number of different ways and I am mostly confident that I retained most of my hearing ... well it is not much worse than it was at the beginning of the night. Huh?
OK. Try and stay with me here. I promise I will bring it back around to Friday.
I should preface this by noting that I love live music in just about any form.
From big arena shows right down to watching my kids mercilessly mash the keys on my wife's 30-year-old keyboard. Admittedly, I enjoy some forms of live music more than others.
When I was in high school a large part of my meager earnings as a lifeguard typically went toward concert tickets.
When I think about the concept of live music my head overflows with wonderful memories going back to the early 2000s.
I remember what the grass felt like under my feet as I sat on the lawn of the Virginia Beach Amphitheater with a dozen or so high school friends as we sang #41 along with Dave Matthews.
Or the time I went to see a Sublime cover band in Norfolk with the girl I asked to the senior prom instead of going to the senior prom. I was told then that we would regret that. I can't speak for her, but I am still waiting on the regret to set in some 17 years later.
Over the years I have gone to dozens of shows with all kinds of people. I have had the privilege of seeing and sometimes meeting my heroes. I have watched in awe as legends like Bob Dylan, John Prine and Snoop Dogg control packed houses in their own unique ways. Conversely, I have watched unknown virtuosos give soul gripping performances on street corners all over the country. Memories of both ends of the spectrum are near and dear to my heart.
I have been blessed to share those experiences with my parents and sisters and friends, as well as thousands of complete strangers that came together to celebrate one of humanity's greatest art forms.
However, as much as I love sharing these experiences with just about anyone, over the last seven years my wife has been my favorite companion on these sonic journeys.
Before our two little weirdos showed up and started taking up our free time and terrorizing our instruments, we enjoyed dozens of concerts together of various genres.
While we still make it out to shows occasionally, most of our live music diet never makes it out of the theoretical stage. It's not all bad though. When we do make it out in public to listen to live music, it makes the show that much more satisfying.
Which brings us to Jan. 6.
I got wind that a musician I have been following for a few years by the name of Kristofer Lee Bentley and the Protectors was headlining a show in Lexington at the Burl. Also on the bill were local acts Brett and Donnie and Homegrown Head respectively.
Before buying a ticket I checked with my life-partner to see if she wanted to go. Her eye started to twitch at the thought of venturing past our mailbox on the Friday night right after the holidays. However, being the charitable saint that she is, she encouraged me to go.
So I did. While it is not the first time I've gone to a concert by myself, there is always a mental adjustment that I have to make. I am so used to concerts being a group activity, along with almost every other aspect of my life due to kids. The sudden prospect of making unilateral decisions is a bit unsettling.
You mean I just pick a spot in the concert hall where I want to stand and go there? Is that legal?
So that is what I did. I channelled my 15-year-old self. I went to the front of the stage, all the way to the left. I leaned against the wall and watched as three incredible bands bared their artistic souls. I felt the baseline come up through the floor and rattle my spirit. I was actively aware of the synapses in my brain firing back and forth. I was in a state of grace that I have only ever experienced by being enveloped by music.
I loved every second of music and freedom. For a few hours I became me circa 2005 minus the teenage angst and low GPA. The biggest difference being that me circa 2023 can buy beer.
However, as much as I enjoyed myself and my relative freedom, in the back of my mind I knew that the experience would have been heightened even more if I had been able to share it with my wife.
While I am still absolutely fine with flying solo to a show, that Friday just reminded me how much I love sharing my favorite things with my favorite people.
Ben Mackin is a reporter at The State Journal. He can be emailed at ben.mackin@state-journal.com
