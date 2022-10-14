I am pretty sure that most anyone who has been a parent for more than 45 minutes has found themselves in that conversation with a non-parent.
You know the one. The conversation where you politely smile and nod as a person without children starts talking about all the great things they are going to do as parents.
"I am never giving my kids a tablet, or sugar or salt and they will be reading and speaking Latin by age 6 and getting early acceptance to Ivy league schools by age 10…"
Ok, maybe those last two were a bit much ... for most people, but you get what I mean.
This is not a judgement either, because I said a lot silly things on the subject of child raising before I had a child to raise.
Of course I was not going to let my kids watch TV or look at my phone or tablet just to keep them quiet. No, I was going to engage them and answer all their questions. Be a resource for them as they found their way in the world. Ha!
I got rid of most of those notions right around the older kid's eighth month.
Now if it is the end of a long day and I am playing a zone defense because my spouse isn't home yet, you better believe I am firing up the Disney+ so that I can cook dinner without having to constantly keep the 2-year-old away from the hot stove while the 4-year-old loses their mind on the kitchen floor because I won't let them play with the butcher knife. I'm no Dr. Spock, but that seems like a bad idea.
So yes, here I am living with two little cherubs, who fill me with more love, laughter and at times frustration than I ever knew was possible.
Now when I meet people who don't have kids, particularly ones who are expecting their first, I have a choice to make.
Do I give them the horror stories or not?
I remember when my wife was pregnant with our daughter. More often than not the first things out of people's mouths when I excitedly told them our news was to tell me that I was never going to sleep again. Followed by some story about how unpleasant it is to change diapers or how their kid had colic. It was a bummer to say the least.
No. I tell the soon-to-be-parents how excited I am for them and how much fun they are going to have when the baby gets here.
I relate the elation I felt the first time my daughter looked at me and smiled. I talk to them about milestones. How my eyes welled up when my son took his first steps toward me before giggling so hard that he lost his balance and fell into my arms.
I tell them that they will be challenged. That parenting is a lot of work, every day, all day. That you will worry about them constantly. Whether or not you are making the right choices for them. They will work themself into a tizzy until that kid comes up to them and throws their little sausage-link arms around their neck and squeezes the life back into them.
Finally I tell them something my mother told me. "The days are long, but the years are short."
I am only four years into this parenting gig and I feel that statement more and more every day.
So if you have kids and you hear someone with no frame of reference running off at the mouth, I encourage you to in reality take care of their unrealistic expectations and give them something real to be excited about.
