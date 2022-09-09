The types of stories my grandfather used to tell me ran the gamut from educational to humorous to heartbreaking to inspirational.
More often than not, he told stories for comedic effect, oftentimes making himself the butt of the joke.
I have no idea if my grandfather, or Papa as we called him, meant for the stories to be any of those things. I just loved listening to him. His quiet manner, his inflection, the way he could communicate the depths of every relatable human emotion without raising his voice above a pleasant conversational tone. All I know is that I hung on his every word.
Until a few years before he died, it did not occur to me that I needed to record his stories. While I was able to record a handful of our conversations, by the time I followed through, dementia had already begun to take its toll.
The dozens of descriptive autobiographical tales dwindled to a handful of favorites and even those could bring him huge amounts of frustration when he could not come up with a needed name or date.
Now I spend some evenings frantically typing up every story I can remember in no particular order on all kinds of topics.
Some topics seem inane, and perhaps they are, but I see them as an important link to the past.
I remember his story about listening to the sound of the snowplows in his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin. At the time they were still horse-drawn. The sound of the hooves combined with the metal scraping over the cobblestone was loud enough to wake the dead.
He told me about his father, my great-grandfather (for those keeping score at home), who worked three jobs during the Great Depression to keep the family financially afloat. Papa also mentioned that despite the lack of money, his dad was able to make sure his young son had an extra nickel to buy a box of Cracker Jack at the minor league baseball game.
He told me about attending the United States Military Academy. My grandfather had always struggled in school and the fact that he graduated from one of the more academically rigorous institutions in the nation is a testament to his perseverance. He said he was rarely not on restriction due to poor grades.
"I was so excited that they let me in," he would say. "And even more excited that they let me out."
Several decades after graduating with the Class of 1956 and commissioning as an infantry officer, he found out that dyslexia was to blame for his academic woes. Despite that, he managed to become an army aviator and retire as a colonel 30 years later.
As I got older the tone of his stories changed a bit. While most of them were still humorous and good natured, some of them became poignant.
He told me about being captured in East Germany in 1958 after the plane he was flying, a single engine O-1 Birddog, began to experience engine failure.
He exited the aircraft and parachuted into what he hoped was West Germany. No such luck.
In all he spent eight weeks in an East German prison while the U.S. tried to negotiate with the Russians for his release. I asked him if he was ever mistreated while in captivity. He told me that the worst thing to happen while he was in jail was that he and his captors ran out of Czech beer and were forced to drink East German beer.
He told me about his two tours in Vietnam. The people he served with, the people he lost. The carnage he witnessed.
He told me about dating my grandmother and their wedding. He told me how much work it is to be married to someone for five decades and how if given the option to do it again, he would not have changed a thing.
So I have been compiling every story I can think of from the three grandparents that I was fortunate enough to know.
The sad thing is that for every story I write down, I have this nagging fear that I got something wrong or that there are 10 other stories that I have completely forgotten.
My point in writing all this is to encourage you to not wait. Talk to your family members. Find out who they are and where they came from and most importantly write it down.
Maybe even share an imported beer or two while you talk. If so, I hope you have plenty of Czech pilsner.
Ben Mackin is a reporter at The State Journal. He can be emailed at ben.mackin@state-journal.com
Lovely column full of good advice. Thank you.
Great article, Ben! A similar situation started my path down historic preservation. My grandmother had Alzheimer's by the time I wanted to jot down stories. Thankfully, I had her sisters and my mother to help me. I then got into genealogy and got to tell my family our story of coming to Frankfort from Maryland in the 1780s and 1790s. You're already a writer and researcher. The bug is hard to shake off once bitten. I try to encourage everyone to get the stories while you can.
