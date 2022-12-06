It is that time of year again.
That lull in the college football season between the conference championships and the first prestigious bowl games of the holiday season.
While I am sure we are all counting the seconds until Miami University (Ohio) and University of Alabama at Birmingham play in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16, there is one more regular season game left to play. The Army-Navy game.
On Saturday the United States Military Academy at West Point and the United States Naval Academy will meet in Philadelphia and play football for the 123rd time since 1890.
It is one of the nation's most storied rivalries, steeped in tradition and camaraderie that can be both fun and compelling to watch.
I am a fan of the game, but that has not always been the case.
Growing up, when it came to school rivalry games I much preferred the higher profile contests like the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn or that other game between Ohio State and Michigan. (It's not as good or important, but it helps pass the time on a cold November Saturday.)
I suppose I should feel more passionate about the academies. After all, I am the grandson and great-nephew of West Point graduates.
Though I have to temper that connection with the fact that my grandfather, class of 1956, was not much of a sports fan. He preferred to spend his time reading or working on something in his garage.
Even when he was attending West Point all he could do was feign interest as a means of getting to where he wanted to be.
"I never cared if we won or lost," he told me on more than one occasion. "The only reason I liked going to the Army-Navy game as a cadet was because we got to take the train to Philadelphia and afterwards they would turn us loose on the city and we could go to bars and talk to girls."
As for my lack of interest, the primary reason being that I did not attend either school. (Not that my high school grades were even close to competitive enough to gain entry.)
The other reason is that the level of play is often mediocre at best. When compared to other Division I programs, both West Point and Annapolis are vastly undersized due to the height and weight requirements handed down by their respective commands.
After all, these kids are not just football players. They are soldiers and sailors and they have height and weight standards to meet. That said, a 300-pound lineman on the Army squad is a rare thing indeed.
In his later years, whenever someone would bring up how bad West Point football was, my grandfather would always respond the same way.
"Good," he said with a straight face. "That means they are not being accepted to the academy because they are good at football. They are accepted because they could potentially be good officers in the United States Army."
For me I had no opinion on the game for most of my life.
Even commissioning into the Army National Guard in 2009, by way of ROTC, did little to sway my opinion.
Over the next six years I worked with and for West Point graduates and a lot of them were good officers. However I would still roll my eyes when they would would put "Beat Navy!" in their email signature blocks. Inevitably as the game got closer they would start sending around videos on social media of some general officer/USMA graduate in a poorly acted skit about how this year they are going beat the tar out of Navy.
Despite that, I have watched the game most every year, mainly because it is the only one on television.
I don't know if I am getting sentimental in my old age, but I am starting to appreciate the contest more and more.
Regardless of what the score is at the end, I really look forward to one of the best traditions in sports. As a show of mutual respect between the academies, both teams stand on the field and face their classmates and sing their alma maters.
As the camera pans over the cadets and midshipmen, both in the stands and on the field, I think back to what my grandfather said.
These kids are not there for football, they are there because they have the potential to lead the greatest military on the planet and I am grateful to them because of it.
Ben Mackin is a reporter for The State Journal. He can be emailed at ben.mackin@state-journal.com
