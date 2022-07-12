The University of Kentucky sports teams seem to be very popular in Kentucky. I wonder why that is. 

I kid. I am no stranger to die-hard college fan bases. Having spent the better part of a decade living in Gulf Coast states, I have spent many an autumn Saturday witnessing the intense jubilation and sorrow that comes out of a group of people watching a football game between two colleges in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

As immersed as I am in SEC football, I have never been able to permanently affix my loyalty to any college team. At times that can be kind of a bummer. There are few things I like more than being in a sports bar, surrounded by people cosplaying as athletes, screaming at the television as grownups play a child’s game.

I know that comes off as negative, but at its core it's a self-assessment rather than a dig at sports fans. There are a few teams that I get worked up over despite my better judgement. For some inane reason I care a great deal about the professional baseball and football teams in Washington, D.C., and whether they win or lose ... particularly in relation to teams from Dallas. 

I am hard pressed to come up with a good reason. With the exception of two Super Bowls that I have no recollection of and the Nationals clawing their way to an improbable World Series Championship in 2019; being a Washington fan has brought me nothing but heartache in my 35 years of breathing.

As I write this, the Nationals are firmly entrenched in the cellar of their division. As for the Commanders ... suffice it to say being bad at football is the least of their problems.

Despite knowing better, I can't help but hold out a glimmer of hope that the “Nats” will come back from a 19-game deficit and make the playoffs. I will quietly hold that hope until next month when they become mathematically eliminated from the postseason. When that happens I will immediately turn my attention to next season. Believe me, next year is our year.

All that is to say, I know what it is to love a team. I completely understand the sentiment behind car decorations that say things like, “I bleed Kentucky blue”.

There are a number of reasons for my lack of college fandom. As a kid in eastern Virginia, college sports were more or less an afterthought. Sure the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech had some representation, but it paled in comparison to that of professional teams.

I know a lot of people fall in love with teams at colleges they attended. My alma mater, Spring Hill College, is good at a lot of things, sports is not one of them. Don’t get me wrong, some Badger programs will earn a Division III championship every now and then but they don’t make a habit of it.

One bright spot is that the SHC football team has been undefeated since 1941 … when the school disbanded the team in part due to the start of World War II, but mainly because they couldn’t produce a winning record.

The older I get the more I appreciate not having a favorite team. I have realized that being a D.C. sports fan is stressful enough. Stressful to the point that I don’t have the emotional energy to devote to another sports organization. My wife says that I have to save it for my kids. 

I have come to realize that I love watching college sports solely for the joy of the game. I can appreciate and enjoy competition and marvel at the unreal talent of the athletes without worrying about playoff implications.

Don’t get me wrong, if I am among a group of passionate fans and the game is close, I can yell at the TV with the best of them.

That is one of the perks of moving into UK territory. I am looking forward to being amongst die-hards again and allowing myself to be swept up in the wave fervor that I’ve only experienced in a sports setting.

The only difference is that when the game ends I will be happy for the experience regardless of the outcome.

Ben Mackin is a State Journal reporter. He can be emailed at ben.mackin@state-journal.com

