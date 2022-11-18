It is that time of year again.
That time when we as a society gather together, either in-person or on the internet, to calmly discuss one of the great metaphysical questions of our era.
Is it proper to put up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving?
I have no doubt that this is what Aristotle and his boys had in mind when they were hashing out a nuanced understanding of space and time.
I will admit that in my younger days I had very strong opinions on the matter. I used to yell and throw things at the television in my college dorm at the first hint of a Christmas commercial in the first week of November. I'd go off on how Madison Avenue had removed any shred of authenticity from the season and that we should all be ashamed of ourselves for allowing it to happen.
At the time, I was a 21-year-old sophomore with an undeclared major pulling a hard earned 2.0 GPA, but I had taken Psychology 101 and managed B- in a media ethics class. Needless to say, I was the smartest I had ever been and ever would be again.
Bless my roommates. They would allow me to ramble on the subject for about 12 seconds before pelting me with empty beer cans and yelling at me to pipe down so that they could watch the football game.
I used to sneer at houses that had holiday lights strung up and inflatable reindeer and Santa Clauses and nativity scenes strewn about the front yards as soon as the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1.
Then there's holiday music. Don't get me wrong, it's not that the music is necessarily bad. I'm not a music snob ... well actually, I am a snob, but we can talk about that in another column.
What gets me about holiday music is the repetitiveness. There are about two dozen songs that every retail store and restaurant play on a loop for almost two months straight for the last century.
Having worked in the service industry, I find myself tipping more during the holidays solely based on the fact that the restaurant staff, who already has a difficult job dealing with the public, now they have to be subject to the mental torture that is hearing Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" eight times in five hours.
Sure, there are some outliers that I enjoy. "Fairytale of New York" by the Pogues and "The Season's Upon Us" by Dropkick Murphys are both fun alternative looks at the highs and lows of this magical time of year.
Though for the most part the holiday music playlist is rarely updated and the annual holiday music tidal wave makes me want to drop a lot of money on noise canceling headphone that I do not need ... according to my wife.
So I write all that to show that I understand where the anti-early Christmas folks are coming from.
However, over the last two decades I have found that a lot of the closely held and "very important" opinions that I possessed on most subjects have either, changed, softened or I have completely forgotten that I cared about them in the first place.
In the 15 years since I was that self-assured college kid convinced he had all the knowledge, I have gone out into the world and worked, traveled and experienced life for many of the amazingly beautiful things it has to offer. In doing so I have seen quite a bit of the other side of the coin. The sad, horrible dark things that are unfortunately intrinsically linked to the good things.
With the wisdom that can only be gained by life experience, I have concluded that if someone can find any kind of joy by putting their Christmas tree up in the first week of November or heck, even the first week of June, then I say go for it.
One truth that I have come know, and forgive me for the cliche, is that life is too short to delay on the simple stuff that makes you happy.
For my part as a recovering holiday curmudgeon, I will do my absolute best to find joy in the fact that you are joyful. However, I will bitterly complain if I have to listen to "All I Want For Christmas" by Mariah Carey more than once an hour.
Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanza, Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas. Oh and Happy Thanksgiving.
Ben Mackin is a reporter at The State Journal. He can be emailed at ben.mackin@state-journal.com
