It is that time of year again. 

That time when we as a society gather together, either in-person or on the internet, to calmly discuss one of the great metaphysical questions of our era.

Mackin_Ben_web.jpg

Ben Mackin
christmas tree.jpeg

Ben Mackin's dog, Ella, trying to teach him some Christmas carols. (Courtesy of Ashley Mackin)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription