Dear Fiscal Court Members,
I am writing this letter prior to the rezoning hearing scheduled for 690 Duncan Road, not to disrespect the opinions of others who oppose the development or discount their feelings. It is strictly to provide the facts concerning some incorrect statements provided to you and the public throughout this process.
Statement: “The industrial park is not being used properly.”
Fact: The three existing industrial parks in Franklin County were valued and taxed at just over $2.5M total prior to being purchased for industrial park use. At that assessment the county received $30,866.25 annually in property taxes. The property within those parks NOW is valued and taxed at $99,409,005.00. That provides $1,227,353.28 in property tax to the county budget each year-an increase of $1.2M annually. Those same three industrial parks provide 2,728 jobs with a total of $185M in salaries which provides over $1M in Occupational Taxes to the county and more than $500,000 to the city each year. That is exactly the proper use of an industrial park. (An excel spreadsheet is also attached with each industry’s date where available.)
Statement: “Request to rezone to industrial should be denied because Ron Tierney doesn't deserve it.”
Fact: Over the past several years, Mr. Tierney has purchased over $20M worth of buildings and property in Franklin County and added value to each of those properties by building new buildings, upgrading abandoned buildings, providing infrastructure and JOBS. He currently pays $160,000 in Franklin County property taxes. He has provided the City and County with a steady stream of available properties and spec buildings that we would not have been able to afford otherwise. Because of his willingness to help us relocate The ReCon Group (TRG) by retrofitting another building to move them into, we had the ability to attract a $44M investment and 150 new jobs at Hayashi Telempu North America. During the negotiation we were not only able to keep 90 jobs at TRG but added nearly 50 more there because of the larger space Mr. Tierney provided them. That project alone, all financed by Mr. Tierney, retained 90 jobs that were planning to move to North Carolina, and created 200 new jobs.
Industrial
The newly proposed industrial park is no different. The Land Account is currently just short of $1M and we have no more land to sell to build that account up. That capital would not be enough to purchase land for an industrial park, let alone the infrastructure required. So without the assistance of Mr. Tierney who plans to bear the cost of purchasing and building the park (and assuming all risks), Frankfort and Franklin County will have no means to develop property for future development.
Statement: “Our community's goals from the Comprehensive Plan call for the protection of historic places and the promotion of infill in order to prevent sprawl.”
Fact: In the January 9 hearing there was ample proof that Mr. Tierney’s request complies with the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning & Zoning ordinance and the Frankfort-Franklin County Comprehensive Land Use Plan. His request for a zone change, in fact, fits well into the Future Land Use Map which designates this area as a Future Employment Center (which allows Industrial General Zoning). This designation was made in 2001. The proposed development reflects the existing uses of surrounding properties as this property is surrounded on three sides by industrial and commercial development. It is within 1 mile of the other three industrial parks in Franklin County which provides the cluster development and is respectful of emergency response protocols and in compliance with emergency preparedness plans as directed in the Comprehensive Plan. A traffic impact study was done and KYDOT is proceeding with plans to make lane additions on US60 to accommodate the additional traffic. Storm water regulations will be followed to mitigate any drainage issues that may occur. This project will promote the development and expansion of quality, environmentally sustainable and economically productive industry which will provide additional wealth to Franklin County and its citizens through job creation, additional tax revenue...all things included in the Comprehensive Plan.
Statement: “The Blanton Crutcher Farm is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”
Fact: According to the National Historic Register Historic Places website, being listed on the Register “provides recognition” ONLY. It “places NO restrictions on what an owner may do with their property up to and including destruction.”
Statement: “It is not true that the state has agreed to widen the road.”
Fact: According to the Comprehensive Plan, there are future plans (Priority II) to “widen Duncan Pike to four lanes from US-60 to the industrial park”. “I refer you to page 49 of the Comprehensive Plan found at the Planning and Zoning website, https://franklincounty.ky.gov/planning-zoning-building-code-enforcement/, under Priority II (Medium Priority) where it states very clearly “* Widen Duncan Pike to 4 lanes from US 60 to the Industrial Park.” I also understand that recently the Department of Transportation has confirmed to Mr. Tierney’s traffic consultant that both improvements to the Duncan Road/US 60 intersection and the US 60/ I-64 interchange are in process.
Statement: “Warehousing is not a great job generator.”
Fact: The zoning designation requested by Mr. Tierney is Industrial General (IG) which encompasses warehousing, as well as almost every sector of manufacturing. KCDC has submitted that property for 5 industrial projects, with Mr. Tierney’s blessing, within the past year, but has had to pull our name from the project when a zoning change did not occur before the company’s deadline. That property is still under consideration for one industrial project whose deadline has not yet occurred and was submitted this morning for a new project we have been asked to respond to. Below is a summary of the projects.
I. A 50 acre manufacturing project with consultants Pricewaterhouse Cooper. (We had to remove Frankfort from the project. Did not get rezone approved prior to deadline.)
II. A 16-acre project for a European supplier for General Cable. (We had to remove Frankfort from the project. Did not get rezone approved prior to deadline.)
III. 25-50 acres for barrel warehousing for a regional distillery. (We had to remove Frankfort from the project. Did not get rezone approved prior to deadline.)
IV. Manufacturer of plumbing fixtures with 220 jobs and $33M investment. (We had to remove Frankfort from the project. Did not get rezone approved prior to deadline.)
V. Request for 5 acres in industrial park from Gray Construction, equipment/material warehouse - $1M investment (We did not have 5 acres in an industrial park to offer.)
VI. 50 – acre manufacturing project, 500,000 sf building, Capital investment of over $12B, 90 employees stage 1 and an additional 90 employees in stage 2–( I am still working this project for the 690 Duncan Road site)
VII. Build ready property, 10+ acres, or existing 50,000-70,000 sf building with Class Four Clean Rooms space. (Just sent them information this morning.)
These 7 projects represent nearly 1,000 jobs and Billions of dollars of investment in our local economy that we were ultimately unable (or will be without development of this industrial park) to compete for because we had no available property or buildings.
Statement: “County will likely assume the cost of services to the development, including sewers, roads, fire and police protection.”
Fact: Infrastructure to the edge of the park is currently in place and all infrastructures within the park will be the responsibility of the developer. Fire and police protection will be provided there just like it is for all other tax payers and be paid for by the additional tax revenue generated.
Statement: “We should just wait for an industry to decide to come to Frankfort and then find them property and rezone it.”
Fact: For KCDC to be the local economic development agency and allow you to believe that is possible, would be as negligent as your Dr. telling you it is OK to smoke. But rather than me telling you how harmful that approach would be, I called upon other economic development professionals, utility providers and site selectors from around the country. I just yesterday received an email from John Bevington concerning the importance of communities proactively investing in their site and building inventory to attract business location and growth! John is a citizen of Frankfort, was previously the Commissioner of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and is now the Director of Business and Economic Development for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. I’ve included his statement below, along with numerous others who have collectively spent over 400 years doing economic development, site selection and incentive negotiation.
John Bevington, Director of Business and Economic Development, LG&E and Kentucky Utilities
I am sharing a recent Courier-Journal op-ed penned by LG&E and KU’s Chairman, CEO and President, Paul W. Thompson, that reiterates that commitment to empowering the quality of life in the communities we serve, and highlighting programs that can help businesses reopen and grow, and remain in Kentucky.
Efforts include:
• working with communities to evaluate the possibility of new industrial and commercial sites throughout our service territory;
• helping assess existing sites to determine if additional investment may increase exposure to our communities; and
• developing a grant program to incent communities to make proactive investments to their site-and-building inventory to attract business location and growth.
B. Margaret Grissom Gittner, Principal, Peake Consulting
As you know I have been involved in site selection, incentive negotiating and economic development for over 30 years. Companies that are looking for new space to expand to will only look at property that is fully developed meaning all infrastructures in place and zoned appropriately. If you do not have all in place, meaning any one facet not currently available, I could not and would not ever propose a company to consider Frankfort as a location. Companies are working feverishly to improve their bottom line. When they need to expand it is generally in an extreme hurry and they don’t want to expend funds sooner than they need to. Therefore an undeveloped site is clearly out of the question. I did take one chance one time with a property that was in the zoning process. That was a huge fiasco; the community suffered tremendously, ultimately could not meet the company’s deadline and lost the project. Fortunately there was another community with everything in place for the 260 well-paying jobs. I will never make that mistake again.
C. Eric Stavriotis, Senior Vice President, CBRE Location Incentives
Available land is an important part of any selection decision. Available land, in a good location with infrastructure and incentives in place, can be a critical factor in deciding whether to build a new facility or not. We will also need to see flexibility for zoning on the part of the local government in order to support further development and job growth.
D. Jeanette T. Goldsmith, Principal at McCallum Sweeney Consulting
Companies that have made announcements in recent years have cited the presence of a “ready to go” site as one of the reasons that the company chose the location. When searching for a site for a new capital investment project, a "shovel-ready" site is a prerequisite. It should come as no surprise to hear that companies are also looking for a quick return on their capital investment. They are looking for sites that will enable to them to get up and running and to turn a profit as quickly as possible. Intensifying the demand for certified sites is the fact that clients' decision-making time frames are getting shorter. Companies are not willing to wait for a community to find an appropriate site and determine its suitability for development – that due diligence needs to be done before the prospect comes calling. (Ready-to-go sites are sites that are ready for sale with established terms and conditions including zoning and other restrictions; site must be fully served with utilities – water, sewer, electric, natural gas – with adequate capacities; the site is developable with risks mitigated. They are also referred to as Build-Ready, Shovel-Ready...)
E. Jim Bruce, principal of BFPC, LLC a Norcross, GA-based site consulting firm.
I remember when site selection projects could take many months or even years. That is very uncommon today. Now, when a company needs a site, they needed it six months ago.
F. Mark Williams, President, Strategic Development Group, Inc.
Site certification works. This fact is clearer than ever as significant site location evaluations increasingly rely on certified sites as key input for short-listing and locating high-impact projects. Site certification remains one of the most effective site marketing tools for economic development professionals desiring to create a competitive advantage in successfully locating significant manufacturing operation. Certifying sites confirms site readiness to a point that creates a benefit in the site selection process, leverage job creation and attracts capital investment. (A certified site meets the same criteria as a ready-to-go site...available, utilities, zoning and studies completed and risks identified and mitigated...)
G. John Troughton is a Senior Director operating out of the Oakland, Calif., office of Cushman & Wakefield, Inc., a global real estate services company
This fact is clearer than ever as significant site location evaluations increasingly rely on certified sites as key input for short-listing and locating high-impact projects. Site certification remains one of the most effective site marketing tools for economic development professionals desiring to create a competitive advantage in successfully locating significant manufacturing operation.
Certifying sites confirms site readiness to a point that creates a benefit in the site selection process, leverage job creation and attracts capital investment
H. Gail M. Crowder, SIOR, MCR, Principal, Avison Young
Now, more than ever, companies are looking for flexibility and speed when making decisions as to where they want to locate new facilities. Having property available that is already zoned, with infrastructure in place, provides a critical component that can make the difference in securing a new corporation for the community.
I. Tom Ryan, Director of Business Development, Pasco Economic Development Council, Tampa Bay, FL
One of the fastest growing trends in the site location business is the demand for project-ready industrial properties. The reason is simple: companies need ready access to buildable sites in order to make a location decision and the ability to efficiently begin construction and complete a project. As such, the location decision process demands available properties and those properties need to be ready for development. Companies looking to build new facilities want properties that are ready to go. –
J. Becker, Minnesota Mayor Jerome Kleis
Shovel ready sites are in growing demand among companies and site selection consultants, and they are an increasingly popular tool for communities to attract new business and industry. By reducing the time it takes a company to begin construction of a new facility, states and local communities are able to provide valuable savings to businesses as well as job opportunities for local residents. Shovel ready designation better positions the city of Becker to attract new business partners to our community. More and more companies are looking for sites where they can start construction as quickly as possible. This gives the city of Becker an overwhelming advantage when it comes to competing with other states for new investments and new jobs. It’s a vital economic development tool that we can put in our toolbox.
K. Geoff Schomacker, director of project development for the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
A community that develops a site to be certified demonstrates to the world that they are open for business.
L. Mike Mullis, J.M. Mullis, Global Site Economic
Developers and cities should have business parks with 200 plus acres of land zoned with infrastructure in place.
M. Brad Sowden, Economic Development Project Manager, LG&E
We (LG&E-KU) are in the process of researching site opportunities across the state in an effort to assist in the generation of additional product. “Product” means available developable industrial sites across the Commonwealth. Kentucky doesn’t have much to show and our industrial land opportunities continue to dwindle. There are a lot of communities out there touting land but the sites are not ready to go. In today’s time, industry is looking for land that is build ready. They don’t want to spend 6 months and millions of dollars in grade work. Especially, when they can go a state or two south and have all the flat land they want. In addition, they want the infrastructure to be in place. When a community has to say it will take a year or more to get infrastructure to a site...eliminated. It's not site-selection anymore, its site-elimination. They are looking for a reason to check you off the list. We have to move to a more proactive position in site development. We have to have sites that are prepared. All site studies, zoning, mapping, infrastructure, estimates, licensing, permits, incentives; all these things need to be done in advance. -
N. Sandy Romanesko, Executive Director, Mt. Sterling-Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Authority
Companies move quickly in this day of instant gratification. That is exactly why the state started the build ready program so that we would have inventory to meet the demand of the customer.
O. Libby Adams, Executive Director, Shelby County Industrial & Development Foundation, Inc.
We cannot be ready for the next project or the next expansion without property ready to move. Things move at a much faster pace these days and time in most cases is of the essence.
P. Kimberly Rossetti, Vice President, Economic Development, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED
Economic development projects have evolved over the years and are now progressing at a much more rapid rate than in the past. During the site selection process, companies prefer shovel ready, properly zoned industrial sites so they can become operational as soon as possible. If a site is not zoned correctly nor have utilities in place, companies will most likely eliminate the site because they don’t have the capacity to go through a long approval process. Our goal as economic developers is to mitigate the risk to the company, so providing them with shovel ready sites will eliminate unknown risks ultimately leading to new projects, investment, and jobs for the community. -
Q. John E. Soper, III, Chairman, Woodford Economic Development Authority
The last three major companies we have brought in all used outside real estate consultants for site selection advice, American Howa; More Than A Bakery and Lakeshore Learning. Those three combined are in excess of $100 million in project cost and at peak employment should be close to 1000 jobs. In my experience once the company makes the internal expansion decision they determine a window of time the site has to be chosen and engage a site selection consultant. The consultants will not even consider a site that is not already zoned as they will discount any promises that zoning can be obtained.
Assuming the consultants get paid when a site is chosen and purchased, why would they want to recommend a site that is not zoned and shovel ready? They won't, and those sites are ruled out and not recommended. The company during this site selection process is usually working with a design firm on the building to determine the total cost of the project. Sites without utilities cannot readily provide the necessary information and will be at a disadvantage to sites that are shovel-ready. Again the consultant and the design firm will see this as a delay in getting paid and most likely other sites will be recommended. Internally within the company the wheels are turning and the people assigned to the expansion are anxious to start and management is budgeting new revenue from the new site. All of this can't happen till the site is chosen and a site with undeterminable timelines is a big negative. One thing we have worked very hard in conveying is that our EDA moves at the speed of business not government. The surest way to close a deal is to be in position to say “you can get a grading permit within 90 days of taking title". Being in position to give that commitment was necessary in all of the deals above.
R. Mark Manning, President, Murray Calloway Economic Development Authority
Being prepared is essential. No company is going to wait for a piece of property to be permitted, engineered and developed. Product development is at least 75% of what we do. If you don’t have product prepared, you are already out of the game. As a great man told me once, you can’t sell out of an empty wagon. -
S. Kim Huston, President, Nelson County economic Development Agency
We located Thai Summit to Bardstown, only because where they really wanted to go (Oldham County) did not have an industrial park ready to build on. –
T. Jack Conner, Executive Director, Georgetown-Scott County Chamber of Commerce
From the perspective of Scott County, you can NOT market what a client can NOT see. There are too many choices for companies and site selection consultants and the opportunity is NOW not 12 months from now. Be ready, be available, be competitive and, above all, have all the data for today! COVID-19 should have taught us to be ready for anything. -
U. Tyler Burke , Major Accounts and Economic Development Manager, Columbia Gas of Kentucky
As you are well aware, we live in a very competitive environment where decisions are made at a rapid pace, especially when it comes to site selection for economic development. Unfortunately many of the activities (e.g. utility infrastructure build-out) that are critical to secure a project do not occur at a rapid pace... Build-out of utility infrastructure can take months and at times well over a year, to complete from start to finish. Regulatory approvals, permitting, environmental assessments, land acquisitions, etc., are just a few of the tedious and time consuming activities that can contribute to the long lead times we see in today's environment. Staying ahead of this by creating "shovel ready sites" has proven time-and-time again to be the most competitive and prudent way to attract industry. Programs such as the state's Product Development Initiative represent a perfect example of this. The program provides grants for infrastructure improvements that will make a site "shovel ready", as the state realizes this is crucial to be competitive.
V. Rick Games, President & CEO, Elizabethtown-Hardin County Industrial Foundation
My Board and the City are completely on board with developing a new park. We are all in agreement that we need to get more land and have it fully developed.
Clients are not interested in hearing we will get you a site and get it prepared.
They want to see it when they visit.
W. Economic Development Cabinet Communications Director Jack Mazurak explains (As quoted in Kentucky Living.)
Corporations and their site selectors understand that the primary criterion for investing into a community is whether or not there is a business park with ready-to-go land nearby with lot sizes and other attributes that fit their needs.
Area amenities, a good work force, and even attractive government incentives are often not enough to bring businesses to an area without shovel-ready land.
The best way for a community to signal the corporate world that they are ready and willing to participate more in the global marketplace for manufacturing, R&D, and distribution work is to facilitate the construction of a business park. – A “build-ready program is really about working in advance to help create opportunities for jobs and improving quality of life in communities all across Kentucky,” said John Fischer, director of community development with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. “Whether a community is hoping to attract a distributor, a food processor, or an automotive supplier, Build-Ready sites offer flexibility and expandability, propelling industrial development forward.” Build ready sites drastically reduce the time it takes companies to build new buildings and locate on a site; eliminate risk, giving us a competitive advantage in the site selection process and the ability to qualify for more projects and attract more industry.
X. Todd Denham, President, Winchester Clark County Industrial Development Authority, 23 1⁄2 years’ experience
Having an organized and developed industrial park should be a community’s number one priority to succeed in the recruitment of new industry and the expansion of existing industry. If your community does not have a large piece of land that is owned and controlled by the development organization, is not zoned properly, lacks roads, water, sewer, and gas, has no protective covenants, or is lacking in appropriate studies (i.e. Phase 1, Geotech, Archaeological), then your community is not even in the game. Today’s expansions and new locations are built for speed and time to market. Our community competes against about 25,000 other communities in the United States (not including the rest of the world), and they all have one thing in common – shovel ready sites. Many even have moved toward build-ready sites where the land is already improved and just awaits a building. In the 1970’s just having raw land was enough. But in 2020, this approach will never work.
Y. Matt Tackett, President and CEO, Kentucky Association of Economic Developers
As Kentucky’s record-breaking economic momentum accelerates, we must continually develop A+ inventory to best leverage our advantages in an increasingly competitive global marketplace. The growing need for companies to make fast location selection decisions means we must be prepared to address immediate needs at both the state and local level. Through product development, state economic development agencies are better able to supplement a local community’s investment and accelerate the development process.
Statement: “Industrial lots of various sizes totaling nearly 200 acres currently exist in our county.
Fact: This intersection holds the only IG or Future Employment Center designated property in the Comprehensive Plan not yet purchased/developed in Franklin County that can be used for industrial development, except for a 9 acre parcel. Magistrates Mueller and Blackburn have been to each of these properties with me to see what the issues are, so they understand their usage restrictions.
In summary we have one piece of property that is approximately 25 acres that is zoned IG, however, it has no water or sewer that runs to the site and the only way to get it to the site is through private property. The owners have been trying to work a deal to make that happen for years and have not been able to. The other way is the run it under the Interstate. That makes the cost too great to make it viable.
We have another property that is about 33 acres. This property has a blue line stream running through it which requires national permitting, increases the cost of land preparation, does not allow any activity that MAY cause more than a minimal adverse effect on navigation of the stream, requires erosion and siltation controls to be maintained by the contractor and installation of culverts to maintain low-flow conditions. The additional costs of land development eliminate it as a possible industrial development site.
We have listed another 40 acres for sale, but it is NOT zoned IG. It is zoned AG...same scenario as this property. And it is NOT designated as Future Employment Center in the Comprehensive Plan. It is designated AG.
We have listed 2.8 acres that is for LEASE. No industrial project is going to build a facility on land they do not own.
We have another lot that the owners are working with a convenient store to locate there.
We have 2 very small lots that are not large enough for industrial location and according to a local engineering firm the cost of preparing the land, because it was not packed well when the park was built, would be triple the cost of the land.
Lastly we have an additional 60 acres listed that we gave away 25 years ago because the cost to develop for industrial use would make the land costs too high to be competitive and according to a local engineer, only 14 of the acres would be able to be developed...making it even more cost prohibitive.
While I believe these properties have potential for other uses they do not meet the requirements of our site selection consultants and the KY Cabinet for Economic Development recommendations for Build-Ready Sites and cannot be used for industrial development.
Therefore we have only 9 acres of land in Franklin County that is currently available for industrial development.
Statement: “The listing on the National Register provided financial incentives for a sensitive redevelopment (either commercial or residential) through eligibility of the property for the federal and/or state historic rehabilitation tax credits.”
Fact: That statement is correct. There have always been tax credits available on that property for redevelopment through the National Register. However, even with those credits available, the property had been for sale for over 10 years with no legitimate offers from anyone to purchase, other than for industrial property. (The owners were asking $1M for the property until KCDC included it on an RFP for an industrial site in 2018, with the approval of the property owner. Immediately after that company toured the site, the property owner doubled the asking cost of the property to $2M and sold it for $1.6M the following year.)
Statement: “The historic tax credits have played a significant role. As evidence, I’ve included a summary of the investment that has utilized the credit in Andy Barr’s congressional district between 2002-2018 put together by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. You can see that Frankfort has had the most projects, and the eligible expenditures total over $14 million in the Frankfort area alone. You will also see that this investment has been an important generator of tax dollars to our region.”
Fact: While the document provided by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to Congressman Barr’s office includes the statement “shows eligible expenditures” and “has utilized”, the actual data provided by the Franklin County PVA shows that the properties listed in this document have actually barely increased in value since the tax credit was issued. Below are just some examples from that list that have large discrepancies in the amount “approved” and the amount actually invested in value added to the properties (as listed with the PVA). So while there is no way to know, for each example, exactly what the true value added was, it is evident that if the property is valued at, and taxed at, millions of dollars less than the “qualified expenditures” then we did not actually see anywhere near the $14M of investment that is stated.
Address Qualified HTC Expenditures Actual Taxed Value
408 Ann St $700,000 $175,000
329 St. Clair $661,408 $150,000
230-32 W. Main $292,012 $250,000
101 W. Main $420,000 $125,000
518 Shelby $108,774 $105,000
220 E. Campbell $180,691 $45,000
305 Wilkinson $140,000 $100,000
223 Murray Street $364,749 $40,000
308 Murray Street $376,000 $40,000
324 Murray Street $202,845 $20,000
318 Murray Street $318,879 $40,000
311 Conway Street $330,320 $40,000
100 E Broadway $93,000 $Taxed at 0
331 St. Clair $703,953 $95,000
333 St. Clair $377,559 $70,000
241-243 W Main $170,000 $97,000
314 W Main $300,000 $190,000
237 Broadway $217,473 $125,000
Other discrepancies I noted in looking at this document...408 Ann Street was awarded tax credits in 2018. However, the value of the property has not risen since before 2016. 305 Wilkinson Street was valued at $67,000 in 2012 and given $140,000 worth of tax credits in 2016 and is now valued/taxed at $100,000. 223 Murray was valued at $31,250 in 2014, was given $364,749 of tax credits in 2016 and is now valued at $40,000 (less than $9,000 difference in its value 6 years ago and after a $364,749 tax credit). There are numerous more examples of very little value actually being added to these properties. While I do not have time to go through them all, you can check the previous property values (before given the tax credits) with the current values through the Franklin County PVA’s office.
Statement: KCDC has “taken the ridiculous position that historic preservation is holding our community back from all it could be”.
Fact: KCDC has taken no position on historic preservation whatsoever. In January 2020 we shared the concerns of local developers with city/county leaders concerning the activities of ARB, Planning & Zoning and other entities within the community that developers believe have policies and procedures that prohibit them and others from investing money in the revitalization of our community. Our opinion was of these policies and procedures. In that document Mr. Willis stated that we “believe the current rules for historic preservation in Frankfort/Franklin County are sabotaging affordable housing and economic development and should be revisited and solutions found that increase home values; create higher paying, knowledge based jobs; are a catalyst for downtown revitalization; promote start-up and small business development and tourism; provide affordable housing for millennials; incentivize population growth and generate more tax dollars. “ We stand behind that.
Terri Bradshaw
KCDC President and CEO
