Whitaker Bank Class of 2020 Virtual Salute
Celebrate the Class of 2020
It's time to graduate for the Class of 2020! View our Whitaker Bank Class of 2020 Virtual Salute to see profiles of graduates, read news from around the area, and submit a profile of your own favorite graduate!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
And old rubber tires , broken glass, rusty metal objects , I saw a plastic gas tank from a car the other day - my 5 yr old grandson said he smelled gas! My 3 1/2 yr old grand son picked up a bottom from a broken beer bottle and said “ look Pap paw!”. We were flipping rocks in the current , catching crawdads with a net! ( To take back to his city raised Momma- bless her heart, sweetest person on earth and I’m not joking!). The creek is full of living aquatic creatures ! Very exciting for young eyes ( and old too!).
Wow dirty diapers are unsightly, they don’t really do much for water quality degradation. Primary pollutants in Elkhorn creek our settlement and nitrates from fertilizer and animal waste.
And Urban sprawl with endless runoff from roofs from factories, malls, stores, subdivisions , parking lots, highways, factories , chem lawn , mountains of salt ( on roads in winter)
Mankind ,our ancestors killed the creek in the 1930’s and forward for decades, now it’s alive!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.