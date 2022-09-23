Every once in a while, it’s nice to be reminded of our humanity. As humans, we are free to experience those cringeworthy, “I-might-be-the-only-person-on-the-planet-who-this-happens-to” feelings when we make a belly-busting blunder and an embarrassing gaff. I like to refer to these such moments as a “me thing.”
For example, have you ever walked into a mailbox while reading a book on the walk home from the bus stop in 7th grade, thus leaving an impossible-to-remove, white paint dust outline of said reading material on your black hoodie?
Oh, I guess that’s just a “me thing.”
So, you haven’t rolled down the slope at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center after slipping while attempting to stand during a Dead & Company concert? Aw, shucks. Luckily, I came to a sudden stop after crashing into the backside of another concert-goer’s legs only to have him turn around, spill his beer, mutter “oh, s--t” and proceed to ask me if I was OK 348 consecutive times.
Like I said, ain’t nothing but a “me thing,” baby.
Have you ever stood and admired a long ball on the softball field before remembering that you were supposed to be running the bases or held the 3-point pose a second too long after draining a last-second bucket because you’d love to live in that moment forever?
(Shoulder shrug.) Just a “me thing,” I suppose.
Did you ever set off on what was supposed to be a 9-mile “loop” and end up in a different state? On the day before I was to move into my dorm before freshman year in college, my brother and his cross country team invited me to tag along on their run at practice. I willingly agreed. That was a big mistake.
I was told the road we were following “circled back” to the community college where we had parked for practice. It. Did. No. Such. Thing.
The route I ran went due north. In fact, I’ll never forget checking my watch 55 minutes into the workout while almost simultaneously noticing a “Welcome to Pennsylvania” sign along the “circuitous” road I was following.
This was the pre-cellphone age, mind you, and my only option was to turn around and beat feet back the way I came. Fortunately, my sister’s boyfriend’s parents lived about 2½ miles back and I was able to fetch a much-needed bottle of water — it was the dog days of August after all — and a ride back to the community college, where I promptly gave my brother an earful for calling the route a “loop.” At no point did that road “loop” except maybe in his loopy head.
It’s gotta be a “me thing.”
Never sent your middle child, who had been complaining of an upset stomach all morning, to school only to receive a phone call from the bus driver 15 minutes later that said child has not only vomited, but has done so all over his sibling?
To top it off, the bus driver delivered both children — who, by this time, were covered in the remnants of blueberry pancakes and chocolate milk — to my doorstep with a disapproving look in his eyes and a “tsk, tsk” on his lips.
That must be a “me thing.”
Have you ever been unintentionally cast as a model for the benefits of breastfeeding? I inadvertently did when I made the amateur mistake of nursing our middle son while waiting in a room at the pediatrician’s office for the doctor to show for an appointment. The moment I quieted our crying newborn, his toddler brother took that as his cue to escape to the waiting room where we were all greeted with surprised expressions from parents and giggles from their offspring. One youngster even pointed and said, “Mommy, I spy a boobie.”
Come to think of it, that too, has to be a “me thing.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.