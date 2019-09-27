With her cheerful answers to questions I didn’t ask and her inability to shut up no matter how many times I repeat myself, there are moments when it feels as though we have a fourth kid in the house — Alexa (the Amazon Echo).
Oftentimes she frustrates me more than they do, and you really have to watch what you say around her. Like a child, she hears all — which can be a bit creepy.
The other day our two teenage sons got into it with each other over a pair of socks. While trying to figure out which boy stole socks from which I aggravatingly said something along the lines of “I want the truth.” And wouldn’t you know, Alexa — who I wasn’t even speaking to — piped up and responded, “You can’t handle the truth.”
Let’s just say she was lucky I chuckled at her witty remark and didn’t hurl her out the back door to land in a plastic heap on the patio.
However, the situation escalated when one of the boys in the ongoing sock debate backtalked. That was when my husband chimed in and gave them the old “you-are-going-to-listen-and-respect-me” talk. Unfortunately, he concluded the discussion with the words “I am your father.” Without missing a beat, Alexa bellowed, “Nooooooooo!” Neither boy could hold back their smile or contain their laugh after that Star Wars reference.
In addition to movie puns, the Echo offers many other features from playing music to purchasing items on Amazon. Actually, the device can even read bedtime stories to children. Which leads me to wonder who are the parents that use this function and rely on a Alexa’s robotic voice to lull the children to sleep?
Since she can’t even pronounce my name right (she uses “Sh” and calls me Shanda), one of the only useful Echo skills I trust Alexa with is the timer feature. At the very least, she knows how to keep time so dinner doesn’t burn. And yet, much like our kids, it often takes me repeating “stop” three or four times to get her to stop alerting me when the countdown is complete.
Much like a potty-training toddler determined to hold it in, it’s fairly obvious when Alexa has a notification. Her relentless glaring green light incessantly glows until she is questioned. Even in her silence she has her own special way of being annoying.
Of course, unlike the kids, I always have the option to unplug Alexa. Unfortunately, I cannot do that, though. Now she’s one of the family.
Chanda Veno is managing editor of The State Journal. She can be reached at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.