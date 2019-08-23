When it comes to shopping the only thing worse than the crush at the grocery for staples before an anticipated snowstorm is back to school shopping.
The kids need to be all polished up for the new school year and the checklist can seem never-ending. Each one needs a haircut, new duds, backpack, lunch box and fresh kicks — all of which we set out to do one day last weekend.
Like most families, our three kids can’t agree on what day of the week it is — even when there’s a calendar right in front of them. So imagine how astonished I was when they each — on their own — picked out Vans sneakers during our shopping spree?
I will readily admit that I tried on and wanted a pair too. Don’t judge — it was a buy one, get one 50% off sale. But alas, I concluded that doing so would render their new shoes “uncool” before we even left the store.
In the end, the boys each got a pair and the girl snagged two pairs. Before the shouts of “favoritism” begin, please allow me to explain.
Apparently, I was oblivious to how long it takes a tween girl to decide between black-and-white checkered and red-and-white checkered. But, I do know that it falls somewhere between the time it takes to choose between a magenta or turquoise pencil case (7 minutes) and the length of time I will sit outside a dressing room while she tries on two outfits (21 minutes). So, yeah, in the end I gave in and bought both pair, but I chalk that up as saving money.
However, one of the biggest expenses and headaches is shopping for school supplies.
Remember the old Staples commercial from the ’90s with the father gleefully gliding down the store aisle tossing pencil sharpeners, erasers and paper into the shopping cart while his saddened children stared on? While our kids may have the same sullen looks on their faces as we trudge through the store, I am not that father. I despise school supply shopping.
For one thing, the number of supplies each kid requires exceeds the amount of space in their backpacks much like the cost of the supplies exceeds the amount in our bank account. And good luck finding all the necessities at one store — it's usually a four or five trip job.
The No. 1 problem is there are too many notebooks. Back in the day we had Trapper Keepers with loose-leaf paper and those color-coded dividers to separate each class.
Now, kids need wide rule one subject spiral bound notebooks in six different colors; black and white composition notebooks; college rule three subject spiral bound notebooks in primary colors; graphing composition books; and one 8½x11 or 9x12 Strathmore 400 spiral binding general purpose sketch pad.
On their supply lists, some teachers pinpoint exactly what they want — “12 Expo low odor thin dry erase markers” or “Play-doh — namebrand because other brands don’t last.”
Then there are the specific requests, which can sometimes take a while to decipher — “plastic Ziploc baggies, no sliders please (last name A-M, gallon size; last name N-Z, one quart or sandwich size; everyone, one sandwich size).”
Huh?
A few even go a bit overboard — “No. 2 pencils (not mechanical, prefer Dixon, Ticonderoga or pre-sharpened pencils).”
Also with the arsenal of germ-fighting products I have purchased — hand sanitizer, Clorox Wipes, antibacterial hand soap, and Lysol spray — I figured our kids would be the last to pick up a bug. Nope — three full days into the school year and there I was Monday retrieving a kid in the office complaining of a stomachache.
Perhaps the lead-horse-to-water adage rings true here. You can a load a kid with Purell, but you can’t make him use it.
Chanda Veno is managing editor. She can be reached at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.