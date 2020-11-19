Regardless of whether there is a holiday or special occasion, consuming alcohol is just something my family does together. Adults drinking beer like it’s water was never something I questioned as a kid.
In fact, my childhood home has a rec room that includes a bar, pool table, dartboard, poker table and jukebox and my maternal grandparents also had a bar — complete with a kegerator, slot machine and shuffleboard table — and growing up, I was under the impression that everyone’s home had a bar.
Yet, as I have gotten older I have figured out that everything doesn’t have to center around alcohol. But it took me a while to come to this conclusion.
You see, I too, became caught in a vicious cycle of drinking most every night, waking up with killer hangovers and repeating the process all over again the next day.
Pretty soon, a few beers didn’t create the buzz I craved and so I moved on to the harder stuff — mainly bourbon. I was a closet drinker and would hide my drinking from my husband and kids. And though I felt guilty about binge drinking, I also thought I needed alcohol to get through the day.
That all changed 6½ years ago.
On May 25, 2014, I had what would become my last drink — a beer alone in a dive bar in my hometown. At the time I didn’t realize it would be my last. I didn’t hit proverbial “rock bottom” like many drinkers do. But that day I came to the realization that my life didn’t need to revolve around alcohol and I was the only person who could change that.
As someone with an addictive personality, giving up alcohol cold turkey certainly hasn’t been easy. At first, making it from one hour to the next was difficult. In those early days, when I wanted a drink I would force myself to remember the hangovers and how much I loathed feeling out of control.
Being a quitter isn't something that is in my DNA, but I knew I had to give up booze if I wanted to save my life.
Eventually I was stringing together weeks, then months and finally years of sobriety. Now, with 2,370 days under my belt, I rarely think about drinking — even though when I visit my family back home I am the only one abstaining.
For me, taking a drink isn’t worth sacrificing all the hard work I have put into remaining sober and would be a slap in the face to my husband and children, who have supported me throughout this journey.
I understand the power of addiction and certainly don’t consider myself holier-than-thou simply because I don’t drink anymore. Denial and self-deception played a large part in my addiction.
Being sober forces you to confront the emotions you used booze to wash away. Which is why I was pleasantly surprised last week by a text I received from my cousin, who began drinking more heavily after his brother committed suicide two years ago.
“I wanted to tell you that I’m doing a 30-day alcohol-free challenge and I’ve been alcohol-free for 10 days,” he wrote.
Knowing that he used alcohol as a crutch to cope with the loss of his brother, my cousin’s words brought me to tears. This was a huge step for him and I will continue to support him.
Admitting you are vulnerable and have a problem — whether it is with alcohol, drugs, gambling, etc. — is the hardest part, but it is also the first step toward recovery.
If someone you know is struggling with addiction, be there for them and let them know they are not alone. The road to sobriety may be long and bumpy, but it is worth it.
Chanda Veno is managing editor at The State Journal. She can be reached at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
