To be frank, the term “essential worker” sounded a lot better a month ago before I also gained the responsibility of being the sole family representative chosen to leave our lair for food, work, food, groceries, food, necessities and food.
Turns out when teenage boys are bored they eat even more than usual, which means every two or three days I have to strap on the protective face mask and glove up to venture beyond our property lines to the outside world for a supply run.
Being the only person to visit restaurants for curbside pickup (we all must do our part to continue to support Frankfort's small businesses), pharmacies and grocery stores, there are times when it feels as though I am living in two separate worlds — the homefront and “out there.”
The COVID-19 TV coverage pales in comparison to actually being out in public, so another one of my primary jobs has become reporting back to the family about all of the changes taking place in outside world.
For example, there are numerous “new norm” rules to follow in stores — disinfecting the shopping cart, staying away from others and not using cash, just to name a few — that the dreaded trip to the store is even more flustering.
Earlier this week the taped marks on the floor spaced out in perfect 6-foot increments at the pharmacy had me reminiscing back to waiting in the first grade lunch line at my elementary cafeteria.
It certainly didn’t help matters when I approached the checkout counter with its freshly installed plexiglass sneeze shield similar to those found on salad bars to present my items. In fact, I was half expecting the clerk to ask whether I wanted Ranch or Italian dressing instead of debit or credit.
And while it is great that the majority of people are following the rules by wearing personal protective equipment in public, discarding face masks and gloves in store and gas station parking lots isn’t a sign of the times. It’s called littering and poses a public health hazard to the rest of us — especially the person who has to clean it up.
You know, some folks have said being quarantined feels like the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day,” in which Bill Murray is stuck in a time loop and repeatedly lives the same Feb. 2 over and over again. I respectfully disagree. At least Murray gets to head out into a “normal world.”
On days when I don’t leave the house it feels as though we are stuck inside a snow globe, but instead of snowflakes gently cascading to the ground it’s Kentucky’s obnoxious spring pollen.
Don’t get me wrong. I am a firm believer in Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily affirmation that we will get through the COVID-19 pandemic together. Of course, in a few decades it’s highly likely that we’ll end up being the weird grandparents who Clorox wipe the groceries.
Chanda Veno is managing editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.
