It’s hard to grasp that 2020 isn’t even half over. It seems as though this year has been stuck in slow motion forever.
Who can remember their New Year’s resolution? Or even January, for that matter? Then, our biggest worry was keeping tabs on two college football bowl games at the same time. It was before our hopes and visions for 2020 were dashed faster than a toothless blitzing linebacker.
Can we all agree that life hasn’t been right since LSU won the national championship? That was back when working from home seemed like a luxury, daily shaving was a must and nobody discussed toilet paper supply issues in public because why would we?
You know, if 2020 was a topic on Sesame Street it would definitely have been brought to us by the letter “F” — as in what the “F” is going on. Not only does the word “facepalm” start with the letter “F,” so too do the words “fast” and “forward” — as in can we fast forward through the remainder of the year or at least get a refund?
Perhaps the two smartest people are NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who escaped — I mean launched from earth aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft “Endeavour” last weekend.
They join the all-male International Space Station crew, which includes Chris Cassidy, Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin. Notably missing onboard is a female. I’m not saying we turn the space station into Noah's Ark, but it could be critical oversight, you know, in case things down here on earth don’t pan out. After all, there are more than six months and a presidential election remaining in 2020 and, at this point, we have learned to expect just about anything.
The truth is we’ve lost a grasp on how time works. Even though it may feel like March 97th, one step outside will tell you otherwise. It’s nearly summer — when the days are the longest and the names of the months (May, June and July) are the shortest.
After months spent mastering the spelling of lengthy COVID-19-related terminology such as quarantine and hydroychloroquine, I, for one, am grateful for shorter words even if they are only on a calendar or map.
For instance, did you know Kentucky is home to three of the shortest named towns in the world — Ed in Casey County, Oz in McCreary County and Uz in Letcher County, which even though it looks like it rhymes with the word “buzz” is actually pronounced “you-zee” after U Z Mines, a former mining camp?
Speaking of abbreviations, since when did “I love you” become shortened to “ily”? Our daughter sent me a text with “ily” last week. Unfamiliar with the term, I had to look up what it meant (yes, it made me feel old and not hip with the lingo). Then I jokingly texted back, “If you really love me you could afford the time it takes to type a few more letters.”
Of course, there are some folks who are showing a lot more than a few letters during the coronavirus pandemic. Some experts predict we could end 2020 with a baby boom — a generation that would be known as the coronials and in 13 years become the quaranteens.
Chanda Veno is managing editor at The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.