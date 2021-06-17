They say actions speak louder than words, but our voices speak volumes about us. And no, I am not talking about the voices rattling around in my head, but rather the one that comes out of my mouth.

Did you know that listeners hearing voice samples can predict personality traits, socioeconomic status and even height, age and weight of the speaker? According to a study by the State University of New York at Albany, someone hearing your voice can hypothetically guess your physical features as accurately as someone inspecting a photo of you.

I recently noticed that I use many different voices each day depending on the person I am speaking with.

For instance, the voice I use for phone conversations is polite and cheery with a dollop of sunshine and is quite similar to my fast-food drive-thru voice, which is a bit louder and heavily sprinkled with numerous “pleases” and “thank yous” so the workers don’t have a reason to spit on my burger and fries.

When my angry mom voice takes over it usually involves using the full given name of the child I am addressing, a number countdown in which I expect a behavioral change to be made by the time I get to one and repeated nonsensical parental ultimatums — such as, “if you don’t throw away the half-filled water bottles I keep finding everywhere, you’ll never drink water in this house again.”

Much like the angry mom voice, the talking-to-Siri and the wife voices are repetitive — as in I need to ask a question three or four times before either one of them understands what I am saying. It is also more annunciated because artificial intelligence requires it and I am most often competing with the TV, computer, Kindle or kids — in that order — for my husband’s attention.

Then there is the calm, maternal, talking to a baby or pet voice. Known for its trilling high-pitched gobbledygook, this voice most often includes the basic goo-goos, gaa-gaas and ramblings about how cute the baby or animal is followed by more gibberish.

A far cry from the baby voice is the talking-to-the-parents-on-the-phone voice.

Living a few states and more than 400 miles away from my mom and dad means we have more phone conversations than visits. It also means I have perfected the talking-to-the-parents-on-the-phone voice, which is pretty much slow-motion shouting peppered with at least 18 “can you hear me nows?” even though they have me on speakerphone at the highest volume.

My parents also have two very different tactics for ending a phone conversation. When my dad runs out of stuff to say, it’s “see ya, kid” and he’s out. With my mom, a goodbye can last a good half hour or longer because “oh, one more thing, guess who I ran into at the supermarket yesterday?”

Chanda Veno is editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com

