As my husband will readily attest, I am abominable at visualizing which Tupperware container will hold the dinner leftovers. Without fail I pick one that is too small and end up splattering the counter and myself with the contents while attempting to snap the lid shut.
I am also dreadful at guesstimating people’s ages — a question he inevitably asks at the beginning of every story I start to tell. Fortunately, my husband handles food storage and I have devised helpful “cheats” that are beneficial when it comes to figuring out how old someone is.
If the person is from Frankfort, the easiest and most efficient way to decipher their age is by asking the name of the since-destroyed building that was once home to the Kentucky Book Fair, high school graduations and basketball tournaments. Those of a certain vintage call it the Civic Center. The pushing-30 to middle-age crowd use the Convention Center moniker. The majority of Millennials and Gen Z’ers don’t even know it existed in the first place.
Another “tell” when it comes to determining age is the level of attachment a person has with their cellphone. The younger generation, who are coming of age in a digital era, are tethered to their phones. Gone are the days of calling collect for a ride home from the cinema after forgetting to pocket a quarter for the payphone; today’s youth don't even need sentences, much less words, to communicate, opting instead for emojis and memes.
One fairly simple way to distinguish age is by watching the person answer their cellphone. Older folks, once they figure out which way to swipe to answer the call, questioningly ask “hello” even though the name and a photo of the person appears on the phone as it is ringing, likely because they were raised to answer landlines in the predawn years before caller ID. Gen X’ers and younger actually acknowledge the information the phone is relaying prior to answering and usually greet the caller by name.
These are just a few handy ways to help decipher age, which I, like many, tend to believe is just a number. Perhaps Mark Twain put it best. “Age is an issue of mind over matter," he said. "If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.”
Chanda Veno is managing editor of The State Journal. Her email address is chanda.veno@state-journal.com.