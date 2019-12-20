With three loud, rambunctious kids all born within five years of each other, the holidays in our house have always tended to be more “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” than “Miracle on 34th Street.”
For example, one thing parents are never warned about are the crazy requests that will be asked of Santa Claus. Ours have run the gamut from a “toy aircraft carrier that floats so I can use it in the bathtub” to “a Ben 10 Omnitrix that really lights up on the ceiling.”
“Mom? This box is meowing.” — Rusty Griswold
Santa and company must have been extra busy last year because our daughter asked for and received a tabletop claw machine — similar, but less costly than its money-sucking brethren that stalk the entrances at Walmart and Kroger.
Yet, after listening to its nerve-racking bells and carny catcalls for a solid week, the whole house was relieved when the batteries ran out.
“Can I refill your eggnog for you? Get you something to eat? Drive you out to the middle of nowhere and leave you for dead?” — Clark Griswold
And who could forget that late, late night — or should I say early Christmas morning — my husband and I spent trying to figure out how to assemble a 10-story, 150+piece Hot Wheels parking garage at the last minute.
“Well, I don’t know what to say except it’s Christmas, and we’re all in misery.” — Ellen Griswold
Sure, a few choice words were volleyed back and forth and dozens of stickers never did get put on, but we were able to manage a solid 1½ hours of sleep before three little ones in matching footsied pajamas invaded our bed.
The parking garage made it until brunch before the disassembling began — a real feat in our house. Unfortunately, with three sets of hands pulling it in every conceivable direction, it was put to rest long before the end of winter break.
“That thing had nine lives — she just spent them all!” — Cousin Eddie
As the kids have gotten older the “toys” on their wish lists have become smaller and more expensive. Radio Flyer wagons and bicycles without training wheels have been replaced by the latest video games and slime-making materials.
So now I am faced with the challenge of wrapping a gallon of Elmer’s glue, borax and a slew of video games so they don’t look like the boring gifts they are.
Uncle Clark, are you Santa Claus?” — Ruby Sue
And, of course, they all want gift cards. I have never felt quite so taken as I did when I left GameStop with my wallet $100 lighter and only two pieces of cardboard with activation codes to show for it.
“I can’t even afford to be an elf.” — Clark Griswold
Not only are the kids harder to shop for the older they get but they are also craftier. Gone are the days of snooping in mom and dad’s closet or under the bed. If my kids really want to spoil their surprises, all they really need to do is check my Amazon history.
But I am sure they probably already know that.
Chanda Veno is managing editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.