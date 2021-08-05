There are a few reasons why my parents’ home has been dubbed “the pioneer house” by our tech-savvy kids.
My parents own a total of six televisions, but only five work. The sixth is a vintage 1970s faux wood floor model whose main job for the past 33 years has been to prop up the last family studio photo shot three decades ago for the church yearbook.
Having five TVs is great — except not a single one of them is larger than 19 inches. Needless to say, I spent the majority of last week’s visit trying to decipher which pixel was who while watching old family home videos.
Also, there never has been and never will be central air conditioning or even a window AC unit because “we just don’t need it up here in the mountains,” my mother says joyfully as my hair crinkles in the 90-degree heat and 75% humidity, sweat spills from each pore and every bug in a three-mile radius is suddenly stuck to my skin.
It’s been my lifelong fear that “you just need a fan” will be the last words I hear my mom say before I succumb to a heat stroke. You see, her idea of a fan is not the oscillating type or even a box fan, the fan she has in mind is a cheap, plastic TurBo fan, circa 1991, which is about the size of an office phone and puts out little puffs of air every now and then.
Unfortunately, in the winter the opposite is true. My childhood home becomes an ice box. Their home is heated by hot oil, which can be costly, so they keep the thermostat somewhere between “waking with frozen and frosted eyelashes” and “my extremities are turning blue.”
They do have a living room fireplace, but like the behemoth cathode ray tube television it, too, has became a decorative item. It works but hasn’t been used since that time 30+ years ago when my younger brother caught our antique metal (yes, metal) fireplace popcorn popper basket on fire and the house filled with nasty black smoke that took two days to completely air out.
It’s also been a while since my parents’ oven quit working. However, rather than getting it fixed or buying a new one, they opt to use their propane outdoor grill for cooking.
I don’t know how but virtually everything they whip up — not just steaks, burgers and hot dogs — is made on the grill. They have baked pies, cakes and even a pan of lasagna on their trusty CharBroil.
They are also year-round grillers. My dad will be out in a winter storm with 2½ inches of snow on the beak of his hat serving up Christmas cookies and sweating over a boiling pot of corn on the cob in the summer.
Needless to say, when we visit — no matter what season it is — we rent a hotel room. I need climate control, Wifi (no, my parents don’t have the luxury of internet connectivity) and free ice, because apparently every time we visit their freezer icemaker goes on the fritz.
While I poke fun at my parents’ lack of upgrades, what I wasn’t expecting last week was the surprise appearance my mom made at our hotel on the second to last night of our visit. Our room, which the maid hadn’t made up for the entire length of our stay, was in disarray with dirty clothes strewn about the boys’ side of the room and food abandoned mid-meal on the lone table.
As soon as I saw her through the peephole, I automatically went into frantic daughter-cleaning mode and began hanging the sopping wet bath towels in the shower, folding blankets and clothes and shoving our garbage into the world’s smallest trash receptacle.
“Some things never change,” my mom said as she sauntered in and eyed the cluttered room.
“No, they don’t,” I replied.
Chanda Veno is editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
