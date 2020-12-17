Christmastime has that magical quality that makes us wax nostalgic for holidays past. From the first snow of the season to decorating the tree and constructing gingerbread houses, there is no doubt that this time of year is special.
Yet, as I have come to realize recently, sometimes our recollection is completely different from another’s memory of the same event. I am referring to the great gifting fail of 2010.
You see, one of our family traditions is to bake an assortment of cookies and sweet treats around the holidays. We put the goodies in decorative tins and the kids deliver them to their bus driver, teachers, neighbors, the mail carrier and sanitation and recycling workers to show our gratitude to those who help us all year round.
It was around this time a decade ago. We had handed out all our treat boxes except for one, which was meant for our local sanitation workers. Despite four sets of watchful eyes peering through our front window most of the morning on the last garbage day before Christmas, we didn’t hear the truck until it was leaving the end of our driveway and by the time we all got bundled up and came rolling out of the house it was puffing down the street.
Hoping to catch the truck at its next stop, I buckled our three reluctant kids — who were 7, 5 and 2 at the time — into their various car seat contraptions and took off.
There was simply no way I was going to waste this opportunity to show the kids that the true meaning of Christmas is giving — especially since I had just spent valuable minutes strapping them all onboard.
By the time we got to the end of the block it was pretty obvious that the truck that picked up our trash was long gone. But we pressed on, spending the next 20 minutes cruising around the neighborhood looking for another truck — any truck — to gift with goodies.
By this point, it had become our mission. So we drove until my three backseat lookouts spotted another solid waste truck near Spaghetti Junction. We hightailed it in pursuit to a street off Thornhill Bypass, where the crew was gassing up.
As I unharnessed our two younger kids from their car seats, our oldest turned to me with his eyes as wide as silver dollars and a look of astonishment on his face.
“Mom,” he whispered, “they have the words Department of Corrections on the back of their vests. Does that mean they escaped from jail?”
I explained that the men were community helpers who provide a valuable service. I then asked the kids what they thought Frankfort would look like if nobody picked up the trash, to which they scrunched up their noses and all said “Ewww” as if on cue.
As we approached the garbage truck, our five-year-old held out the tin full of goodies and said to the workers, “Thanks for breaking out of jail to make our city not smell.”
But that’s not how our two oldest remember the story. They now joke about the time mom followed a garbage truck around so she could give cookies to prisoners.
And while I have become somewhat of a household punchline, I do believe the kids got the message that we receive more through giving to others. In the case of the great gifting fail of 2010, it just happens to be a lifetime of laughs at my expense.
Chanda Veno is managing editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.