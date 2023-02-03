Returning to my hometown for our annual sojourn, like our family did for the New Year’s holiday, is always a trip back in time. Not because my parents still own and operate an appliance whose sole purpose is to rewind VHS tapes in an age when streaming is all the rage — that’s a topic for a different column — but because I expect that everything from the restaurants we frequented growing up to my former classmates, who slogged through 12 years of schooling alongside me, to look the same as my childhood memories and that’s just not reality.
It’s like being stuck in a time warp because everyone and nearly everything I remember from my hometown has aged or changed, but in my head I am still the same me.
For instance, one night during our visit we were picking up carryout when my dad, who was talking to a guy across the restaurant, called me over and said, “You remember so-and-so. He lived three doors down from us.”
As I stared at the middle-age man with graying sideburns and a bulging midsection standing in front of me, I had a vague recollection of the neighborhood bully he used to be. I recalled that blustery winter afternoon in 1986 when he knocked down the massive snowfort my friends and I spent all day building because “it doesn’t meet code.” He then proceeded to hightail it home to the comfort of his home where I am certain he warmed by the wood-burning stove, hot cocoa in hand, while keeping a keen eye out the window on us as we stockpiled snowballs we planned to bean him with should he dare set foot outside the next day.
And it’s not just people. The schools I attended are much smaller than I remember and it turns out that the “lake” to the right of my parents’ driveway really is just a puddle like my folks have been calling it for decades.
However, with the exception of my parents getting older, virtually nothing in my childhood home has changed. There is still evidence of the stain from 1992 that was left on my mother’s new cream-colored carpet when I accidentally knocked over a cup of milk containing the remains of two Oreos. In fact, the knee prints left nearby from the two days and nights my mom spent unsuccessfully attempting to remove said stain are also still noticeable.
I have come to figure out that in my hometown, I am my younger self — a daughter, sister, student and athlete. It’s the place where the people in my life prepared me to take on the world.
Here, at home, I am my present self — a wife, mother and colleague. I am living the life I dreamed of, worked for and created in the place I chose to be with the people I want to be with.
During the 420-mile stretch between the two places I have no idea who I am.
They say you can’t go home again, but I think what they mean is you can’t go back to how home was when you were growing up. And, quite frankly, I am OK with that.
