Returning to my hometown for our annual sojourn, like our family did for the New Year’s holiday, is always a trip back in time. Not because my parents still own and operate an appliance whose sole purpose is to rewind VHS tapes in an age when streaming is all the rage — that’s a topic for a different column — but because I expect that everything from the restaurants we frequented growing up to my former classmates, who slogged through 12 years of schooling alongside me, to look the same as my childhood memories and that’s just not reality.

It’s like being stuck in a time warp because everyone and nearly everything I remember from my hometown has aged or changed, but in my head I am still the same me.

Chanda Veno mug

Chanda Veno

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription