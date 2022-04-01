Technology is great — until it isn’t.
For example, on average I spend at least 20 minutes a week punching in captchas — those annoying and difficult to decipher “type the characters below” or “click on the photos with palm trees” prompts that are often required by certain computer programs to distinguish between human and machine input.
Time I don’t spend confirming that I am indeed not a robot is consumed by unsubscribing to unsolicited emails that seem to infiltrate my inbox faster than Dollar General can build another Frankfort store.
Advances in technology are supposed to save us time. But if this is really true then why haven’t modern day computer manufacturers added “.com,” “.org” or “.gov” buttons to our keyboards? I mean the internet has been around for decades and yet we are still typing in those four characters to launch websites.
And what about those computer prompts that ask us to push “any key?” There is not a single button on my computer keyboard labeled “any key.”
Don’t get me started on computer passwords. Back in the day, they were easy to remember and, though experts — like my husband — warn against it, I usually had the same password for every site — the word "incorrect," so that whenever I forgot what it was a prompt would tell me that my password is incorrect. Nowadays, we are required to add capital letters, numerals and special characters and I need to keep a cheat sheet on me at all times.
Speaking of reminiscing, growing up in a family of five, everyone had a seat in the living room except me. At night when we’d watch sitcoms together, I had to plop in front of the TV and was endlessly reminded by my parents that sitting too close to the television would damage my sight.
Fast-forward a few decades and now my teenagers have virtual reality video games actually strapped to their heads. As my mom would say, “That can’t be good for their eyes.”
As I mentioned, we have two avid gamers in our family who consistently ask for video game gift cards for their birthdays — which are eight days apart — and holidays. Every time I purchase those gift cards with gaming codes printed on them, I can’t help but feel as though I have wasted hard-earned money on a piece of worthless cardboard.
And why can’t there be universal or color-coded chargers for all these technological marvels? I can never find the right charger because they are all different, but look deceptively the same.
We have a cord drawer in our kitchen and I don’t think I could identify what plugs into what if my life depended on it. And, if I do happen to locate the charger I need, without fail I will attempt to plug the USB end in upside down. Every. Single. Time.
Chanda Veno is editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.