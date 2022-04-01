Technology is great — until it isn’t.

For example, on average I spend at least 20 minutes a week punching in captchas — those annoying and difficult to decipher “type the characters below” or “click on the photos with palm trees” prompts that are often required by certain computer programs to distinguish between human and machine input.

Time I don’t spend confirming that I am indeed not a robot is consumed by unsubscribing to unsolicited emails that seem to infiltrate my inbox faster than Dollar General can build another Frankfort store.

Advances in technology are supposed to save us time. But if this is really true then why haven’t modern day computer manufacturers added “.com,” “.org” or “.gov” buttons to our keyboards? I mean the internet has been around for decades and yet we are still typing in those four characters to launch websites.

And what about those computer prompts that ask us to push “any key?” There is not a single button on my computer keyboard labeled “any key.”

Don’t get me started on computer passwords. Back in the day, they were easy to remember and, though experts — like my husband — warn against it, I usually had the same password for every site — the word "incorrect," so that whenever I forgot what it was a prompt would tell me that my password is incorrect. Nowadays, we are required to add capital letters, numerals and special characters and I need to keep a cheat sheet on me at all times.

Speaking of reminiscing, growing up in a family of five, everyone had a seat in the living room except me. At night when we’d watch sitcoms together, I had to plop in front of the TV and was endlessly reminded by my parents that sitting too close to the television would damage my sight.

Fast-forward a few decades and now my teenagers have virtual reality video games actually strapped to their heads. As my mom would say, “That can’t be good for their eyes.”

As I mentioned, we have two avid gamers in our family who consistently ask for video game gift cards for their birthdays — which are eight days apart — and holidays. Every time I purchase those gift cards with gaming codes printed on them, I can’t help but feel as though I have wasted hard-earned money on a piece of worthless cardboard.

And why can’t there be universal or color-coded chargers for all these technological marvels? I can never find the right charger because they are all different, but look deceptively the same.

We have a cord drawer in our kitchen and I don’t think I could identify what plugs into what if my life depended on it. And, if I do happen to locate the charger I need, without fail I will attempt to plug the USB end in upside down. Every. Single. Time.

