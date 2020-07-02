Like just about everything else this year, July Fourth in Frankfort is going to be a lot different compliments of the coronavirus pandemic. The patriotic day usually dawns with the Great Buffalo Chase 5K at Buffalo Trace Distillery and sets with a fireworks show at Capitol View Park with copious amounts of watermelon consumed in between.
This year the fireworks have been postponed three months to Friday, Sept. 4, and the race, which brings in professional runners from far and wide thanks to a healthy purse for the top three male and female finishers, has gone virtual.
Ten years and a half a body ago, I toed the starting line ready to chase after a man dressed in an oversized buffalo costume on a bicycle and bump elbows with the elite, not for money but pride.
Back then as a stay-at-home mom of three kids under 6, running was my outlet, my escape from, among other things, the incessant number of times per day I listened to the word “mommy.” As in, “Mommy, Play-Doh doesn’t taste like it smells” or “Mommy, butt check,” which in our house was code for “come wipe my bottom.”
The kids had my undivided attention during the day, but the early morning hours before the sun even thought about making its appearance was all mine.
I wasn’t what you would call “training” for the 2010 Great Buffalo Chase 5K. But I did make it a point to get out the door each morning and log miles.
That was the last race I ran competitively and it was quite memorable. For instance, on the morning of the race when the other runners were stretching and warming up, I was crouched in the backseat of our SUV nursing our youngest.
My race goal was to show our children that anything is possible when you work hard and believe in yourself. I also wanted them to learn never to be intimidated by anyone, regardless of how many sponsorships they have written on their race singlet. As my dad would say, "We all put our pants on the same way."
Over the next 17 minutes and 11 seconds I wormed my way through the pack until the female frontrunner, with a 70-yard lead, was in my sights at about the two-mile mark.
I gave it my all but even with three mini-mes cheering “Mommy, faster,” I couldn’t make up the distance over the last 1.1 miles and the eventual winner beat me by 19 seconds — an eternity.
I finished as runner-up and was satisfied. I distinctly remember the first thing I said in between breaths to the official at the finish line — “I’m from Frankfort.”
He looked at me strange, probably wondering if I needed medical attention. But that was the only thought I had at the time and I wanted him (and the whole world) to know I was representing the capital city.
Ten years later, the running shoes are gathering dust in the closet, but my passion for Frankfort remains. Our community is caring, informed and engaged and I am proud to be a part of it.
Though I’ll never be a native, I believe where you were born doesn’t matter nearly as much as where you settle down. Because you don’t get to choose your birthplace, but you can decide where you live.
When asked where I'm from, the answer is always the same — Frankfort.
Chanda Veno is managing editor at The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.
