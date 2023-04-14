From what I’m told it all began with a single ghost pepper ranch dipping cup from Wendy’s.
Our daughter had taken one of the fiery sauce packets to school in her lunch bag to go with her carrots. When one of her friends noticed the dip, she asked where it came from.
“The sauce drawer,” our daughter replied between nibbles.
“The what?” her friend asked, unsure that she heard correctly.
Our 14-year-old went on to expound on one of the finer points of fast-food dining (which we admittedly indulged in too often during the coronavirus pandemic) — the extra dipping packets. She also explained that we keep the spares in the “sauce drawer,” which is basically a catch-all for leftover ketchup, taco and soy sauce packets, salad dressings and a wide assortment of dips for chicken nuggets.
Apparently, the friend was floored. She had never heard of such a thing, which initially had me worried during the first re-tell of this story. I mean, surely we can’t be the only people that hold on to restaurant condiments, right?
So the teens did what any sensible person would and began to poll their peers. Luckily, I can report that we are not alone. Everyone they asked in the cafeteria had a “sauce drawer” or something similar at home. At least now we know why some restaurants are getting stingy and charging for extra sauce packets — because we have a hoarding problem, Frankfort.
By the end of the lunch period, our daughter’s friend had her mind made up. It was time for her to invest in her own “sauce drawer.” So she casually approached the cafeteria condiment station, snagged a few packets of mayonnaise and stuffed them in her pocket.
Earlier this week when I noticed our own “sauce drawer” was bursting at the seams I told our daughter she should take a few to her friend for her new collection.
Having solved that first-world problem we moved on to the next — a debate over the difference between sorbet and sherbet, which was started compliments of an email from Spotz Gelato announcing their April flavor lineup.
Courtesy of reliable Siri, we learned that sherbet contains dairy — such as milk or cream — which gives it a richer consistency, and sorbet does not.
However — in the vein of Laura Numeroff’s famous children’s book “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” — seeing the spelling of “sherbet” only sparked another conversation on the pronunciation of the frozen concoction. We were both convinced that “sherbet” contained a second “r” at the end, which would make it rhyme with “Herbert.”
Having learned from experience, we polled our neighbors on our evening walk. Turns out we are again in the majority. Every person we asked mispronounced “sherbet.” But, as one of our neighbors so aptly put it, “Good thing I don’t have to spell it to buy it.”
So I suppose the moral of the story is three-fold — 1) we are more alike than different; 2) teenagers, like the rest of us, are trying to figure out where they fit in; and 3) though we may argue about which sauce, we can all agree that raw carrots have to be dipped in something to help them go down.
